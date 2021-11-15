A week earlier, Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Pranaav Jerry Chopra said on Twitter that back in 2018, he was among the athletes invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of a felicitation programme. Consequently, athletes had the opportunity to click their photographs with the Prime Minister. Unfortunately, however, not all the photographs were posted on social media.

Thus, on November 8, Pranaav Jerry Chopra appealed to the requisite authorities to share his photograph with Narendra Modi with him as it was a very special moment for him and his family. He said, “PM sir’s photographs were clicked shaking hands with all the athletes and then all those photos were posted on Twitter. Some of the photos were missed and I was one of the unlucky ones whose photo wasn’t posted. It was a lifetime experience for me to be able to meet PM sir and getting clicked shaking hands with him.”

Athletes and then all those photos were posted on Twitter. Some of the photos were missed and I was one of the unlcuky ones whose photo wasn’t posted. It was a lifetime experience for me to be able to meet PM sir and getting clicked shaking hands with him. — Pranaav Jerry Chopra (@pranaav6) November 8, 2021

He added, “I tried from different ways other than social medial but could not reach you regarding the same. I humbly request you if you can please share that photo with me as it is a matter of pride for me and my family to have experienced such a moment with our Honourable PM sir.”

On Monday, Chopra informed that he had received the photograph that he so desired. He said that he was immensely grateful for the fact that his request was considered. Tagging, the official handle of the Prime Minister’s office and Narendra Modi, Pranaav Jerry Chopra said, “Respected Sir, I am highly grateful to you for considering my request and sharing the picture with me. It had always been a moment of pride for me and my family that I got a chance to meet you and now I can cherish that picture for my entire life.”

The Badminton player also thanked people for retweeting his tweets.

Pranaav Jerry Chopra is an Indian Badminton player who won the Gold Medal at the Mixed Team event at the Commonwealth Games 2018. He hold the distinguished record of being only the second Indian player ever to hold a position in the Top 15 World Rankings with his partner.

Chopra is one of the many athletes who have a profound respect for the Indian Prime Minister. Recently, after PV Sindhu’s heroics at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promise of having ice-cream with the ace shuttler.

Prior to the Tokyo Olympics, Indian athletes on their way to the event had thanked the Prime Minister for boosting their morale.