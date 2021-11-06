APS Deol, the Advocate General of Punjab, has accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of attempting to obstruct the functioning of the state government and the office of the Advocate General. APS Deol has also accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of lying for political benefits.

Punjab Advocate General APS Deol issues a Statement against Navjot Singh Sidhu.



Alleges that Sidhu is spreading "misinformation to gain political advantage" in the Drugs matter and Sacrilege cases.

APS Deol said, “His repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state government to ensure justice in the “Drugs matter” and the “Sacrilege cases”. Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues.”

“There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicizing the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab,” APS Deol said.

Punjab has been in a state of chaos ever since Sidhu was made the chief of Punjab Congress. Since then, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister alleging that he had been humiliated by the party. Sidhu himself had resigned as Punjab Congress chief before his resignation was rejected and he returned to reclaim the position.

Now, it is the Advocate General of Punjab accusing Sidhu of lying for his own political benefit.