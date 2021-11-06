Saturday, November 6, 2021
HomePoliticsPunjab: Advocate-General accuses Navjot Singh Sidhu of lying for political gain, claims attempt at...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab: Advocate-General accuses Navjot Singh Sidhu of lying for political gain, claims attempt at maligning Congress

APS Deol has also accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of lying for political benefits.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab: Advocate-General accuses Navjot Singh Sidhu of lying for political gain, claims attempt at maligning Congress
Image Credit: India Today
87

APS Deol, the Advocate General of Punjab, has accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of attempting to obstruct the functioning of the state government and the office of the Advocate General. APS Deol has also accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of lying for political benefits.

APS Deol said, “His repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state government to ensure justice in the “Drugs matter” and the “Sacrilege cases”. Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues.”

“There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicizing the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab,” APS Deol said.

Punjab has been in a state of chaos ever since Sidhu was made the chief of Punjab Congress. Since then, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister alleging that he had been humiliated by the party. Sidhu himself had resigned as Punjab Congress chief before his resignation was rejected and he returned to reclaim the position.

Now, it is the Advocate General of Punjab accusing Sidhu of lying for his own political benefit.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAdvocate General Punjab
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,998FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com