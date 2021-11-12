Punjab CM Chiranjit Singh Channi on Friday has announced a compensation of 2 lakhs to the perpetrators of the Republic Day who were arrested by the Delhi Police. Punjab government’s decision of rewarding the rioters arrested after the Republic Day violence was meant to demonstrate support to the ongoing protests against the three farm laws.

Reiterating My Govt’s stand to support the ongoing #FarmersProtest against three black farm laws, We have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26th January, 2021. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 12, 2021

Earlier this year, unprecedented scenes were observed in Delhi on Republic Day. Thousands of protesters had stormed the national capital and breached the premises of the Red Fort where a Sikh Flag was unfurled. Over 100 people were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence that took place at ITO and Red Fort during the ‘Tractor Parade’. The ‘Tractor Parade’ was part of the farmers protest organized at the national capital which turned violent after the protesters violated the norms set by the Delhi police and went on to breach the premises of Red Fort and raised a Sikh flag on the dome.