The parents of the B.Ed student, who died after falling unconscious in a coffee shop in Surat on Monday, have called it a case of murder. They have accused Patel Madni Zahir Ahmad, the boy who was with the girl in the coffee shop, of poisoning her.

The 21-year-old girl, originally from Odisha, had gone to a coffee shop named Coffee Castle in the Rajdreanm complex near Mahavir college with the accused man on Monday, November 22, where she fell unconscious. Later, she was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The youth reportedly fled and his mobile phone has been switched off since then.

Kishore Bagdolia, DCP Zone 3 Surat said: “On Monday the deceased student had come to the coffee shop with her friend identified as Patel Madni Zahir Ahmad where she fell unconscious. Later she was shifted to a hospital in an ambulance where she was declared dead.”

‘Zahir Ahmed had introduced himself as Mahesh to befriend the deceased B-Ed student from Surat’, say parents

As per a report by Desh Gujarat, the girl’s father- Sushant Sahu told the Surat police that the youth, Patel Madni Zahir Ahmad had befriended his daughter using a fake Hindu identity. He had introduced himself as Mahesh to the deceased. The father accused Zahir Ahmad of poisoning his daughter. He said that his daughter was mentally very strong and could not commit suicide.

According to Sushant Sahu, Zahir Ahmad had been harassing the girl for some time now, because of which she had recently changed her college too.

Parikshit, the brother of the deceased student said: “She had earlier complained that she was being harassed by one of her colleagues. On Monday, she had gone to her previous college to get some documents and we suspect that the same student who used to torture her might be involved in the incident.” Parikshit added that on the day of the incident, the girl’s mobile phone was switched off for more than three hours.

The brother of the deceased asserted that the fact that the youth fled and hasn’t turned on his phone since the incident, proves that he is responsible for his sister’s murder.

Parents call it a murder, accept body only after crime branch takes over the probe

The family of the deceased had reportedly accepted the victim’s dead body only after the case was handed over to the crime branch. The family had met police commissioner Ajay Tomar and demanded that the angle of murder be probed in the case.

According to TOI, the girl, who lived in Kamrej, had gone to the cafe with Zahir Ahmad on November 22, Monday. The duo was sitting in a closed cabin in the coffee shop. When there was no movement for around two hours, the coffee shop manager went to check on the couple and found them in an unconscious state.

A local newspaper, has, however, reported that the youth, who named himself Mohammad Madni in the coffee shop register, had gone up to the manager after almost two hours and informed him that the girl had fallen unconscious. After that, the girl, with the help of others, was taken out of the cabin. An ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital. The youth had accompanied the girl to the hospital. When the doctors declared her dead, the youth fled from the hospital and has kept his mobile switched off since then.

The incident reported in a local newspaper

Here it is important to note here that while most of the media outlets have said that only the girl was found in an unconscious state in the coffee shop, some outlets like TOI and Ahmedabad Mirror have reported that both the youth and the girl were found unconscious by the manager of the shop.

Meanwhile, a senior police official has said that a case has been registered and the exact cause of the death will only be ascertained after post mortem is conducted by an expert panel.

Sub-inspector KP Jadeja said that the post-mortem report could not confirm the presence of poison in the girl’s body. Nor did it talk about strangulation. Since the exact reason for the death could not be ascertained, the help of SFL (Special Forensic Science Laboratory) has been sought. He said that there are a particular variety of poisons that are not detected in the forensic post mortem. That is why such samples are sent to the SFL.