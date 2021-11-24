Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been the most prominent Democrat to have gone against the party line on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Contrary to her former Democrat colleagues, she has maintained that it was a clear case of self-defense. On Wednesday, Tulsi Gabbard shared a video where she once again reiterated her stand that it was wrong of the mainstream media and US President Joe Biden to call the teenager a White Supremacist.

Outrageously, within hours and without evidence, MSM and Biden labeled Rittenhouse a white supremacist. This is unfair and further eroded people’s trusts in our President and MSM. pic.twitter.com/rnjObndanb — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 24, 2021

She said, “From the beginning, we are seeing this thing play out, where evidence doesn’t matter, facts doesn’t matter (sic). Hearing all these comments being made, they are grossly inaccurate, and it just shows how politicised the whole thing was from the beginning.”

She continued, “And unfortunately, how dangerous this path is if you follow it down its course. Where every white person is a white supremacist is essentially the message that they are sending, whether you realise it or not. And so, therefore if you look at our judicial system, you look at jury trials, does this mean that we don’t allow white people on juries anymore because they can’t be impartial because they are all white supremacists?”

“But then if so, they are saying, okay, we gotta get rid of the whole system, reform the whole system. Okay, so if you get rid of all the juries, then what? So then you have one person who’s making a decision about the fate of someone’s life and their future. How does that stand up to the ideals of a democratic society? It doesn’t. It starts to buckle and fall apart very quickly,” added Tulsi Gabbard.

The former Congresswoman made the comments on the Greg Gutfeld show on Fox News. Earlier, she had said that the jury got it right when it concluded that Kyle Rittenhouse was not guilty on all charges. The teenager was accused of intentional homicide after he killed two protesters in self-defense.

Gabbard said that the fact that the charges were even brought in against Rittenhouse showed that the prosecution was motivated by politics, which ought to be considered criminal. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty after he claimed before the court that he shot the violent protesters in self-defense.

Prior to that, there were numerous lies spread by the mainstream media against the teenager, the most ostentatious being the allegation that he “crossed state lines” and he was defending property in the city of Kenosha which they claimed he had no connection to. This was despite the fact that his father lived in Kenosha and had family there and he worked in the city too. Furthermore, his home was less than a half an hour drive from the city.