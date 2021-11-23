Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar while speaking at a seminar on Monday said that India has become slaves of America and lamented about the worsening ties with China and Russia.

#WATCH | In the last 7 years, we’ve seen that there is no talk of non-alignment & peace. We behave like we are slaves of Americans, begging for protection from China… Our relation with Russia has suffered a massive blow after 2014: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (22.11) pic.twitter.com/vG7HNDNdbg — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

He said, “In the last 7 years, we’ve seen that there is no talk of non-alignment & peace. We behave like we are slaves of Americans, begging for protection from China… Our relations with Russia has suffered a massive blow after 2014.”

According to Mani Shankar Aiyar, there has been no talks of peace and non-alignment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and an increase in talks with the United States. The Congress leader said that India has sought help from the United States for protection against China which has caused a major disruption in India’s relationship with Russia. He further said that the Congress leaders were not responsible for decisions taken by the Modi government.

Notably, Aiyar had also tried to undermine the Indian Army and suggested lesser spending on Defence saying, “Work in a focused manner to make us prosperous. But instead of that, we are spending crores to empower the army to destroy the world. The amount we are investing in defence equipment to annihilate the world, if we used that in education, health, and nutrition, we can remove the world from poverty. We should spend for maintaining peace.”