The cancellation of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui’s show in Bengaluru has sent the liberal cabal into a tizzy. While the liberals are mourning the ‘freedom of expression’ of Munawar Faruqui, The Milli Gazette was found justifying the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. Interestingly, The Milli Gazette is a Delhi based publication founded by the Delhi govt’s Minorities Commission’s ex-chief Zafarul Islam Khan.

The digital news publication in its effort to legitimize the mocking of the Godhra carnage by ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui insinuated that the mass murder of the Hindu was justified as they were ‘celebrating’ the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Milli Gazette’s Tweet posted on November 29 read: “Did Munawar comment that even if a puppy comes under his car he gets sad? What can be more dehumanising than this, Anand? Godhra was akin to Auschwitz? Wow, the Jews were attacking vendors/people on the train and on the stations to “celebrate” demolition of a religious building?”

Did Munawar comment that even if a puppy comes under his car he gets sad? What can be more dehumanising than this, Anand? Godhra was akin to Auschwitz? Wow, the Jews where attacking vendors/people on the train and on the stations to “celebrate” demolition of a religious building? https://t.co/OEA8SrPPSq — Milli Gazette (@milligazette) November 29, 2021

The publication was responding to a Tweet by scientist and columnist Anand Ranganathan who slammed Manawar Faruqui for mocking the mass murder of the Hindus during the 2002 Godhra incident. He lambasted saying that “lampooning the 59 Hindu men, women & infants burnt alive at Godhra is akin to lampooning the gassing of Jews at Auschwitz by the Nazis.”

For Munawar to lampoon the 59 Hindu men, women & infants burnt alive at Godhra is akin to lampooning the gassing of Jews at Auschwitz by the Nazis. He is free to do it in my book but know this: You are a psychopath if you think such dehumanisation is funny. You need medical help. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 29, 2021

It may be noted that Milli Gazette which claims that it is there to “help Muslims get a stronger voice,” was founded in the year 2000 by Zafarul Islam Khan.

Zafarul Islam Khan, who had celebrated the hounding of Hindus in UAE, is the ex-chief of the Delhi Minority Commission, led by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital. Khan is currently the editor and publisher of The Milli Gazette.

Zafarul Islam had warned Indian Hindus about how ‘powerful’ his Muslim friends in Arab world are

Interestingly, Zafarul Islam Khan, the ex-chief of the Delhi Minority Commission. Khan, on May 1, 2020, was slapped with sedition for social media posts where he had praised the radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India in cases involving money laundering and hate-mongering.

In his social media posts, Zafarul Islam had also ‘warned’ Indian Hindus, threatening them that Arab forces will bring ‘avalanche’ against ‘Hindutva bigots’ if Islamists in India complain to their co-religionists in the Arab world. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he had added.

Zafarul Islam’s social media post

Milli Gazette’s open bigotry

Speaking about the Tweet by The Milli Gazette, it is problematic for more than one reason. Firstly, in its quest to support the ‘comedian’, the publication tries to vindicate the Muslim perpetrators by justifying the mass murder of 59 Hindus, including women and children during the 2002 Godhra carnage. More importantly, the publication shamelessly lies that the innocents Hindus, who were burnt alive in a train compartment by the Islamists in Godhra, were “celebrating the demolition of a religious building”.

The fact is that the demolition of Babri Masjid happened in the year 1992 and the Godhra incident happened a decade apart in 2002. So to say that the Hindus were ‘celebrating’ the demolition so the Islamists attacked them is, by far, one of the most ludicrous arguments one has heard in recent years.

This is, however, not surprising, considering this is what the so-called liberals have been doing for quite a while now. Many such ‘intellectuals’ have tried to whitewash the monstrosity of the Islamists by spreading blatant lies. Controversial writer-activist Arundhati Roy had in an event at Northwestern Law School in Chicago in 2013 described the event of Godhra train burning case as: “A train full of pilgrims coming back from the destruction of this Ayodhya mosque which was disputed. The train caught fire; nobody knows who set fire to the train and 57 pilgrims were burnt…”.

Because she was speaking to a foreign audience, she knew that she could get away with the shameless lie as no one would know that the Ayodhya mosque was demolished in 1992 and the Godhra train was burned in 2002.

This was not all. For years, liberals have demonised and accused Narendra Modi, who was the CM of Gujarat when the Godhra carnage happened, of inciting and encouraging riots. In 2010 a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team had given a clean chit to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots cases. Five years later, the report of the commission headed by Justice (retd) GT Nanavati, which probed the incident, had also given a clean chit to Narendra Modi.