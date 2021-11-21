Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday shared photographs of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photos showed the two immersed in deep conversation with PM Modi’s hand on Yogi’s shoulders.

The photographs were captioned with a rhyme that said they have vowed to ensure a new dawn, soar above the firmament and build a new India.

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

The photographs were perhaps intended to dispel rumours that there are frictions developing between Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi. Media reports have often peddled the narrative in the recent past.

The photographs demonstrate that the Chief Minister of UP has the firm support of the top man in the party. In rallies and elsewhere as well, Narendra Modi has been throwing his weight behind Yogi Adityanath and showering him with applause for the development of the state.

The photographs have gained great traction on social media, with the tweet receiving more than 8 thousand retweets and thirty thousand ‘likes’ within a very short period of time and the numbers only going up further.

The Saffron-clad monk is seeking reelection as Chief Minister of UP in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.