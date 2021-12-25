25 Farmer Unions out of 32 which had participated in the farmers’ protests as part of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have decided to contest the upcoming elections in Punjab, according to reports. The Farmer Unions are most likely to forge an alliance with the Aam Aadmi property. The farmer unions joining politics are expected to make a formal announcement on Saturday.

However, seven unions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have decided to stay away from Punjab politics. Reportedly, the Unions like Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU Krantikari, Doaba Sangharsh Committee, BKU Sidhupur, Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Jai Kisan Andolan will not be taking part in Punjab politics while the remaining 25 unions of the SKM will be contesting the elections. Largest farmer union in Punjab, BKU Ugrahan, even though not a part of SKM has stated that it will not contest the upcoming state assembly elections.

President of Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Inderjit Singh Kot Buddha has revealed that his unions will not be contesting elections to stay focussed on the core issues concerning farmers . He said, “I told the other leaders that politics could become our weakness, hence we would not want to be a part of the political forum,”. Inderjit Singh Kot Buddha has further stated that he would not object to other unions contesting the elections.

The decision of the farmer unions to get involved in politics was taken in a Kisan Union meeting at Mullanpur near Ludhiana on Friday. Seven unions not participating in the elections have requested that the SKM flag not be used in the political campaign, as all SKM constituents not joining politics. The 25 unions contesting the elections will hold another meeting on December 25, and the decision will be announced officially.

Among the unions joining politics, at least 13 unions are keen to form an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party ahead of assembly elections. “AAP, which is in power in Delhi, had facilitated the farmer struggle on borders of Delhi, which is the basis of the new “love between the farmer leaders and the party,” a leader present in the meeting told The Tribune.

In July this year, farmer leaders had hinted that the farmer unions will contest the assembly polls in Punjab.