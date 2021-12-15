Popular Facebook and Instagram based meme page ‘AndheriWestShitPosting’ on Tuesday took to its sh*t posting page and let out a rant against the Indian Army, paramilitary and police forces.

In a now-deleted post, the meme page advised those serving the armed forces and other security agencies to not think that their jobs are hard. “I don’t get why folks in the police, defense and paramilitary forces (and their family members for some reason) always ask people to respect them because they think their job is hard.” it stated. The meme page then went on to justify that when these people chose their profession, they would have calculated sacrifices they would have to make, the ‘long working hours’.

Referring to the courage and strength required to face the enemy as ‘occupational hazard’ the sh*t posting meme page pointed out how no one asked these personnel to don the uniform. The page then added how these are not the only ‘jobs’ with ‘occupational hazard’ and how firefighters, ward doctors, railway foreman, sewage cleaner all have ‘similar occupational hazards’. “… (they) make similar sacrifices like missing on festivals, family events and shit like that, yet I’ve never seen anyone of them cribbing about it all the time,” the sh*t page said.

It concluded by giving an advice that if the armed forces, police and other security personnel find their jobs tough, they could ‘resign and chill’ as we live in a society where everyone does their part and everyone’s important.

The post came barely a week after the nation lost its Senapati, so to say, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Hav Satpal, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitender, L/Nk Vivek, L/Nk S Teja lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash. Lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh is currently fighting for his life.

Soon after the post went viral, the sh*t page admins likely got critical feedback which they then blamed on the ‘right wing trolls’ and ‘fauji brats’ who are not ready for such conversation.

The page admin claimed that he hoped one day India will reach a place where ‘no one will have to do a favour on anyone’ and all kind of jobs would be treated with equal respect.

A January 2021 article on Vice profiling the sh*t page talks about how one Balram Vishwakarma, whose family hails from Bihar but currently residing in Mumbai, started this ‘fun’ page to post memes back in 2018. The page now has about a lakh followers on Instagram. Fardeen Shaikh and Melvin Deepak Sadankar are two more admins of the page.

As per the profile drawn by Vice, Vishwakarma was at one point a Modi supporter, wished him on his birthday every year and was also homophobic and sexist. But then he became a left-liberal, he claims. However, it is not clear whether the transition to becoming ‘left-liberal’ was at the time of launching the sh*t page. The sh*t page owner also claims he has ‘traded toxic masculinity for G&T’.

Whether the page admin believes or not, the Defence personnel are indeed doing a favour defending, protecting those who sh*tpost because they themselves did not have the courage to sign up for taking the enemy’s bullet on their chest.