A 50-year-old man was shot in the leg by the police after he allegedly tried to flee custody in Morigaon district in Assam. He was arrested on charges of raping three minor girls. Later he confessed to raping four minor girls. The bullet hit the knee of the accused, after which he was taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he is currently recuperating from his gunshot wound.

The incident happened at 12.30 am on Thursday, December 23, when the police were taking the accused named Rajani Kanta Daimary to his house in Jengorbori village in Marigaon district hours after his arrest to recover a stained undergarment of his fourth victim, said the superintendent of police of Morigaon district, Aparna N.

Daimary was arrested on the charge of raping three minor girls, and during interrogation, he confessed to raping a fourth girl too. He told the police that the undergarment of his fourth victim was lying in his house, and police took him to his house to recover the garment. But he tried to escape while on the way and was shot by police. “Since it was an important piece of evidence, we took him to his house to recover it. But while the police team was on the way, Daimary tried to flee from custody. In order to prevent his escape, the team resorted to controlled firing in which the accused was injured on his knees,” said the SP of Morigaon district, Assam.

The cops later recovered the undergarment of the fourth victim from Daimary’s house. The officer stated that they are looking for the fourth girl, who is also a minor, who was reportedly raped by the accused. The rape survivors live in the same village as the accused.

Speaking about the case, Aparna N said: “A case against the accused was lodged on Monday for allegedly raping three minor girls, aged 9, 7 and 6 years, multiple times. The last assault happened on Sunday following which families of the victims came to know about it and approached the police.”

Rajani Kanta Daimary, a man from Jengorbori village in the district’s Laharighat police station, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of raping three minor girls. A police officer of the Laharighat police station said that the accused person was absconding after committing the crime and police caught him from the Amtola area on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused enticed the victims to his residence and raped them.

“On December 20, a case was registered at Laharighat police station against Rajani Daimary for allegedly raping three minor girls, between the age group of 6-7 years. Today (Wednesday), we nabbed the accused person from the Amtola area. We have also conducted medical tests of the victims,” the police officer said.

The case against the accused was filed at the Laharighat police station on Monday, December 20, under sections 376 AB and R/W section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.