On Wednesday, December 29, the Gurugram Police busted a ‘honey trapping’ racket and arrested a 22-year-old woman named Ayushi Bhatia who has been accused of filing eight fake rape cases against eight men in the last year. The Gurugram police confirmed that the woman, reportedly a student of BA (Hons) in Atma Ram College, Delhi, confessed to committing the crime. She was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody later.

An independent journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj took to her Twitter account to share the details of the case. “Meet AYUSHI BHATIA BA English Student from Atma Ram College Delhi who filed 7 RAPE cases against 7 Men at 7 Police Stations in Gurgaon in 1 year. She met boys at Gym, Insta, Clubs, befriended them, had consensual sex & then within days cried rape to blackmail & extort ARRESTED,” Tweeted the journalist, as she shared the copy of the FIR filed against the woman in Gurugram on December 23, in her subsequent Tweet.

Bhardwaj further Tweeted that the Gurugram Police have charged Ayushi Bhatia under IPC 384, 389, 120B, 506, 509 and remanded her to judicial custody. Her mother and uncle have also been named as accomplices. She forcefully married a man in September after giving him threats of a false rape case.

Bhardwaj had first brought the matter to light and filed a complaint in the case with Preeti Bhardwaj, the head of the Haryana Women’s Commission on October 20. The case was then reported to the police, who constituted an SIT and began investigating the case on November 2.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed against it in Gurugram on December 23rd, and Ayushi was arrested when the truth was revealed. Deepika Bhardwaj has posted an audio clip of the accused girl conversing with a boy on her YouTube channel. According to reports, this was the accused’s eighth victim.

The accused is heard saying in the audio clip shared by the journalist that she has five ongoing cases in the court where she has implicated five boys who had established physical relationships with her. “In my complaint, I stated unequivocally that the boy made promises, developed relationships, and then abandoned me. Because some boys take advantage of girls and then abandon them. Whatever you want to call it, this is my work. I file a complaint against such men and send them to jail. The family members of the boy persuaded me to take back the cases, but I did not yield to their requests. Got every bail granted to him cancelled. Later the High Court granted him bail.

When questioned if this was her work, she replied, “Yes. I file a complaint against boys who cheat on me. Even if it’s merely a one-day relationship. The boy once abandoned me in an Oyo room for an hour and since then I’ve been scared of the name Oyo. He was detained after I complained,” the accused is heard saying in the audio.

While talking to the boy, Ayushi Bhatia starts randomly abusing the boy, who is then heard telling the accused not to cross the line. She later offers to provide a copy of the entire FIR to him. When the boy mocks her by saying that the police officers are educated and would not fall for her deceit, Ayushi questions him as to how then the police did nothing when she implicated the other boys. At this point, the boy exclaimed that this time things would backfire on her.

To this Ayushe laughed and said: “You don’t what a bi**h I am. If someone refuses to file my complaint I complain against them too. I have filed a complaint against an officer who declined to register my complaint in one case. Once, a police officer was on the verge of losing his job because of which he was forced to arrest the youth against whom I had filed a complaint.

She even challenged the boy, saying that if she does not file a complaint against him, he is free to spit on her. “I will ruin your career. I have actually done such in many cases,” exclaimed Ayushi Bhatia.

According to media reports, a mother from Karnal filed a complaint against Ayushi Bhatia at New Colony Police Station on Tuesday, December 28, alleging that her son was being charged in a fake sexual assault case. Her son was seeking a place to rent in the Vijay Park neighbourhood. He stumbled upon a sign advertising a vacant ‘To-let’ and dialled the number on the sign. He moved there on October 15, but the woman began contacting the boy regularly after a few days. When the boy objected, Bhatia told him that if he didn’t marry her or give her money, she would accuse him of assault.

When the boy refused to compensate, the woman filed a false complaint against him at DLF Phase 3 police station, following which the investigation for conducted along with the New Colony Police.

Speaking about the case, ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said that the woman’s mother and another man identified as Narender Yadav, who were involved in the racket are on the run.

“While the girl has been sent to jail, we are probing the matter from all angles. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the mother of the girl and another accused,” he said, adding that, “We have taken the woman’s mobile phone in our possession and are investigating the matter further.”