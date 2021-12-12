Sunday, December 12, 2021
Gujarat: Burqa clad women offer namaz in public park, man climbs atop a slide and recites azaan, videos viral

Another video of the same park has gone viral where an elderly man can be seen reciting the azaan, call to Islamic prayer, while standing atop a slide where children would play in the park.

Nirwa Mehta
Burqa clad women offer namaz in Mataliya Talav in Bharuch
Videos of burqa clad women offering namaz in a public park in Matariya Talav in Bharuch have gone viral on social media. In one video, a few women can be seen offering namaz in the park.

Children can be see playing in the park while some women can be seen doing exercise in the background. Another video of the same park has gone viral where an elderly man can be seen reciting the azaan, call to Islamic prayer, while standing atop a slide where children would play in the park.

Earlier, videos had gone viral where a bunch of Muslim men and women were offering namaz in Vastrapur lake park of Ahmedabad.

Speaking about the offering of namaz in the park at Matariya Talav, a local resident said that since past one week some Muslim women have started offering namaz in the park. “They have started putting women and elderly men as front of this soft street power show of strength. Women would offer namaz and an elderly man would come and do the azaan. If anyone takes any steps against them, they would again play victim card. But this is provocation,” he said.

On the matter of elderly man offering namaz on a slide where children play, he said, “The entire neighbourhood does not have Muslim residents. Who is that old man calling to offer prayer when people who follow the faith don’t even live there? This is nothing but provocation.”

As per the source, this offering of namaz in Matariya Talav park started about last week.

 

Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

