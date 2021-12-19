Sunday, December 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Chinese national holding PAN card arrested in Madhubani near Indo-Nepal border
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Chinese national holding PAN card arrested in Madhubani near Indo-Nepal border

Officials of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) besides the Intelligence Bureau interrogated him and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been informed about this suspected Chinese national.

Vijay Deo Jha
SSB arrested Chinese national Ziyou Jiang Shi from Madhwapur locality in Madhubani district of Bihar.
Chinese national arrested in Bihar's Madhubani
5

The Sahashtra Seema Bal (SSB) has arrested a 39-year-old Chinese national Ziyou Jiang Shi from Madhwapur locality in Madhubani district of Bihar. The Chinese national identified as a resident of Fujian province on the Southern coast of China had entered India through the Indo-Nepal border without valid documents.

Sources in security agencies told OpIndia that Chinese national was carrying PAN card, Nepalese Visa and a mobile phone.

“He was detained on Friday (December 17) as he was spotted moving at the marketplace of Gandhi Chowk in Madhwapur where the pillar number 295/2 is marked for an international boundary. There is an open border between India and Nepal guarded by SSB. His activities were suspicious hence SSB personnel stopped him. The most alarming thing is that he was carrying the PAN card. He could not produce any document about his entry into India,” sources said.

SSB handed him to local police and he was formally arrested. The Officer-in-charge of Madhwapur police station, Gaya Singh said that that suspected national was formally arrested and sent to jail.

Officials of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) besides the Intelligence Bureau interrogated him and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been informed about this suspected Chinese national. SSB commandant of 14th battalion Chandra Shekhar said that arrested Chinese understands English.

In the past also foreign nationals were arrested in Madhubani for illegally crossing the international border. The major part of North Bihar forming Mithila shares a border with Nepal. From the security point of view, it is quite sensitive since China is situated not too far away.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschinese national arrested bihar, madhubani chinese national
Vijay Deo Jha
Vijay Deo Jha is an Indian journalist having over over 16 years of experience of the main stream media. He remained associated with several media organization namely The Pioneer, The Telegraph, India Today. He is currently associated with OpIndia as an editor.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,322FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com