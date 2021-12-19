Bihar: Chinese national holding PAN card arrested in Madhubani near Indo-Nepal border

The Sahashtra Seema Bal (SSB) has arrested a 39-year-old Chinese national Ziyou Jiang Shi from Madhwapur locality in Madhubani district of Bihar. The Chinese national identified as a resident of Fujian province on the Southern coast of China had entered India through the Indo-Nepal border without valid documents.

Sources in security agencies told OpIndia that Chinese national was carrying PAN card, Nepalese Visa and a mobile phone.

“He was detained on Friday (December 17) as he was spotted moving at the marketplace of Gandhi Chowk in Madhwapur where the pillar number 295/2 is marked for an international boundary. There is an open border between India and Nepal guarded by SSB. His activities were suspicious hence SSB personnel stopped him. The most alarming thing is that he was carrying the PAN card. He could not produce any document about his entry into India,” sources said.

SSB handed him to local police and he was formally arrested. The Officer-in-charge of Madhwapur police station, Gaya Singh said that that suspected national was formally arrested and sent to jail.

Officials of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) besides the Intelligence Bureau interrogated him and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been informed about this suspected Chinese national. SSB commandant of 14th battalion Chandra Shekhar said that arrested Chinese understands English.

In the past also foreign nationals were arrested in Madhubani for illegally crossing the international border. The major part of North Bihar forming Mithila shares a border with Nepal. From the security point of view, it is quite sensitive since China is situated not too far away.