Angry parents vented their spleen during a California school board meeting where they alleged teachers in a district tried to clandestinely coach students into believing they are transgender. The parents alleged that teachers went behind their back to coax impressionable children into adopting transgender identity.

A video of the same has now gone viral on the internet, in which Jessica Konen, mother of a 12-year-old girl, alleged that school staff indoctrinated her daughter in an LGBTQ club disguised as an ‘Equality Club’.

The school reportedly called the parents in for a meeting where they informed them that their daughter is trans. The teacher then proceeded to call CPS on them when they didn’t use the “correct” name and pronouns.



This is the dad’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/17gl3QBRrQ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

As per Konen, one of the teachers at the California school had invited her daughter to join in on a lunch-hour “Equality Club” where they persuaded her to believe that she was transgender. In the video, Konen calls out two Buena Vista Middle School teachers who she says coached her daughter into creating a secret trans identity, complete with a boy’s name, behind her back.

Konen, in his fiery outburst, hauled the teachers over the cause, saying she was completely kept in the dark about her child’s alleged trans identity and accused teachers of germinating doubts and confusion in her daughter’s minds with respect to gender, excoriating them, “Your job was to educate my child in Math, Science, English etc. Do your job and let me do mine.”

The child’s father, Gunter Konen, also flayed the teachers and the school principal during the board meeting.

Child Protective Services(CPS) sent to Konen’s house after she refused to accept her daughter’s alleged trans identity

As per a report published in The Epoch Time, Jessica Konen was summoned by school officials to a meeting where she was told about her daughter’s newfound “gender-fluid” identity. After her emotional outburst during the meeting, Konen was asked to address her daughter by a male name and was accused of not being “emotionally supportive” of her daughter when she refused to accept her alleged trans identity and lambasted the school for initiating children into LGBTQ fold behind their parents’ back. A few days later, Child Protective Services(CPS) showed up at her home, Konen said.

The incident comes hot on the heels of a stark admission during a California Teachers Association Meeting in late October where they admitted to using “Equality Club” as a pretext to enlist students into a pro-LGBTQ group known as the “Gay-Straight Alliance” (GSA) and fool conservative parents with the charade.

Teachers at California Teachers Association admitted to using “Equality Club” as cover to operate pro-LGBTQ groups

In the CTA that was held on October 29 and 30, teachers were reportedly “showing others how to undercut the authority of parents and school administrators and hide activities related to gender inclusion and sexual orientation from them,” according to The Epoch Times.

Besides, the conference also included a workshop conducted by two Buena Vista Middle School teachers regarding how they operated a GSA in conservative communities. In the workshop, they explained measures undertaken by them to circumvent impediments posed by conservative parents and keep students’ participation in LGBTQ clubs under wraps.

The teachers had then also admitted to keeping a tab on students’ internet search histories and online activities, along with eavesdropping on the conversation to find potential LGBTQ recruits.

Following the explosive admission, Spreckels School District was forced to issue a statement last month announcing it would suspend the club’s activities as well as chastise the teachers if deemed appropriate.