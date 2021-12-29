The Civil Aviation Ministry has issued an advisory to all airlines and airports in the country, urging them to consider playing Indian music. The ministry noted that at present Indian music is not played at airports and onboard aircraft, and issued the advisory to consider playing Indian music.

The ministry acted on the request of the Indian Council For Cultural Relations, which had written to the ministry requesting that Indian music should be played in aircraft and airports in India.

The ICCR posted the advisory from the ministry on Twitter yesterday, thanking the ministry and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for issuing the advisory as per its request. ICCR is an autonomous organization of the government of India, and its main mandate is cultural diplomacy.

Thank you @Moca_GoI led by Hon’ble @JM_Scindia for issuing the advisory on playing Indian music in airplanes and airport premises. Great news for the Indian music fraternity. pic.twitter.com/h4HBvr2SDO — ICCR (@iccr_hq) December 28, 2021

While issuing the advisory, the Civil Aviation Ministry gave examples of airlines of other countries, where music belonging those countries are played by airlines and airports.

“Music played by most of the airlines across the Globe is in quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example. Jazz in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an Airline from the Middle East. But, Indian Airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it” the advisory read.

Talking about the rich heritage of Indian music, the ministry said, “India has a rich diversity of traditional music. Owing to India’s vastness and diversity, Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc. It has a history spanning several millennia and developed over several geo- locations spanning the sub-continent. Music in India began as an integral part of socio-religious life.”

“It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory,” the advisory issued by joint secretary Usha Padhee said urging the airlines and airports to include Indian music in their playlist.

ICCR had handed over a letter to the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia when he had visited ICCR headquarters on December 23, requesting to make it mandatory for the country’s airlines and airports to play Indian music. “We urge you that if it can be made compulsory for Indian airlines to play Indian music, it will reach the people. We have seen that airlines in India often only play foreign music, which neither one can enjoy, nor does one understand,” said Indian Council for Cultural Relations President and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Saharabuddhe had said while handing over the letter to Scindia at ICCR headquarters in Delhi.

@JM_Scindia, Hon’ble Minister for @MoCA_GoI visited @iccr_hq today and met @Vinay1011, President, ICCR. Suggestions made during the meeting incl. promotion of Indian music in flights operated by Indian air companies. pic.twitter.com/Qg7Ac7TzSE — ICCR (@iccr_hq) December 23, 2021

The ICCR had requested for playing Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music in aircraft and airports, saying go a long way in strengthening emotional connect of our people to our civilisational traditions in music and arts. Apart from ICCR, eminent artistes such as Rita Ganguly, Wasifuddin Dagar, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar and Anu Malik were also present at the occasion.

While the letter was handed over on 23rd December, the advisory was issued on 28th, which means the ministry took the matter seriously and on an urgent manner, and acted on in less than a week.