Clubhouse shenanigans: Congress spokesperson sends legal notice to Leftist for ‘being friends with’ Hindutvavadis who asked for ‘Hindu Rashtra’

A Congress spokesperson, active on the voice social media platform Clubhouse has gone unhinged and sent a legal notice to a supposed “leftist” because Wikipedia says that Left is against Hindutva and the individual in question was apparently “hanging out” with Hindutvavadis on the app. Congress spokesperson Pallavi Sharma had also claimed that the individual Anjali (name changed) slandered her and therefore, needed to apologise to her and all her friends. Additionally. Sharma has demanded Rs 3,00,000 for “defamatory actions”, Rs 2,00,000 for mental trauma and Rs 15,000 for the legal notice sent.

Pallavi Sharma has threatened Anjali with civil and criminal action if she fails to tender an unconditional apology. Interestingly, Sharma has demanded an apology within two weeks of the issuance of the notice, however, the notice has no date mentioned on it.

In the legal notice, Pallavi Sharma, through her lawyer, said that she does not know Anjali except on Clubhouse and occasionally, on WhatsApp.

“That you have frequently presented yourself as a leftist and an official member of the Students Federation of India in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Subsequently, it was discovered that this was a falsehood perpetrated by you to win the trust of the people in opposition to the rabid right-wing extremists on Clubhouse”, she claimed in the notice.

Pallavi says that in August 2021, Anjali “warned” Pallavi Sharma that she should deactivate her Clubhouse profile since “few very dangerous, fringe elements from the Right Wing were digging for your personal information”. Anjali took the name of another handle who was spearheading this campaign, however, Sharma had forgotten to recall that Anjali had said that she shared a “great bond” with the person spearheading the campaign. She says that piece of information became relevant later.

The legal notice says that Anjali had spent time with Pallavi Sharma in several rooms posing as a Leftist, however, she had also spent an “inordinate amount of time” with the individual who supposedly spearheaded the campaign against Sharma and also with other “right-wingers” who had demanded “Hindu Rashtra” in several rooms. Sharma had asked Anjali to “explain her proximity” to right-wingers on several occasions, however, Anjali failed to provide a satisfactory explanation (a legal offence, according to the Congress spokesperson).

What came next in the legal notice blew our mind.

Portion of the legal notice

Pallavi Sharma says that on learning that Anjali was close to “right-wingers”, she expressed her inability to be friends with her for reasons that she thought she need not elaborate.

“Even though our Client herself has never professed any affiliations with any of the parties from the left, it is her firm belief that certain ideologies that are at its core anti-human rights should not be tolerated. For the sake of clarification, the SFI is affiliated to the Communist Party of India(M). The CPI(M)’s webpage is at. The M here is short for Marxist. The Communist and Marxist schools of thoughts are popularly known as being in opposition to all regressive and right wing mindsets. You may refer to the Wikipedia pages on (without the brackets) the Students Federation of India or that of the Communist Party of India(M) as starting reading material to understand why you stance may have been repulsive to people who identify with the left”, the legal notice read. This para also had links to Wikipedia so Anjali could educate herself about the Communist ideology.

Pallavi said that because Anjali was “close to right-wingers”, many others from the Congress and the Left distanced themselves from her and that made Anjali very angry. The angry Anjali then supposedly started a “crusade” against Pallavi Sharma for which, she did not even give prior notice (because notices are always provided before malicious campaigns are started against individuals, as a courtesy, of course).

She further goes on a long rant about how there was apparently a room called “Confessions” was held where confessions made by other handles on Clubhouse was received on private messaging and the “moderator” of the room (essentially the person who has created the room) reads them out. Pallavi alleges that these “confessions” were derogatory and were actually not sent by other people, as claimed, but were the individual spearheading the campaign against her making insults up.

Evidently, another individual called “Fahim” had then agreed to mediate between all parties concerned but on the very next day, another “Confessions” room was opened by the “right wing” individual who Anjali was “friends with”.

Thereafter, in September, Pallavi Sharma claims that Anjali made a room to reiterate her Left credentials and in that room, it was claimed that Pallavi had filed a case against the individual with who Anjali was friends. Anjali, speaking to OpIndia, on the other hand, claims that it was Pallavi who had threatened her to dox the friend of hers from the right-wing – something she had refused to do.

“That following this, you continued to carry forward this crusade against our client. You persisted in hosting rooms alone and sometimes with other users, in which you would accuse our client and her friends of being “pant-suit” feminists and of threatening people on Clubhouse. This only serves the purpose of keeping the limelight on our client on clubhouse. It also serves to reinforce the notion that you have a special empathy for your fellow country- men from the right. An empathy you seem to be reluctant to extend to our client”, the legal notice says.

She also adds in her legal notice that right-wingers held a room calling Anjali a “Bhagwa warrior” and therefore, it is evident that she actually does not belong to the “left”.

“That our client would like to point out that the moderators of the room above named and also the other male Clubhouse users mentioned above who hail from the right wing have repeatedly, brazenly and quite publically harassed, abused, defamed and passed sexually colored remarks against women on the application. Videos of the same are available on the commonly used website – “Youtube”. Even otherwise this is common knowledge among users of the application. In our client’s estimation, your comfort in fraternizing with such people is quite telling. That our client is also quite perplexed as to why when you inspire so much faith and respect amongst these personalities, you did not make any effort to stop this torrent of defamation that continues to till this date. This is all the more perplexing since you claim to be a feminist yourself and a better one than our client. Till date, you have made no efforts to stop your little brothers from spreading the vilest of slander against our client. You have however expressed concerns when one of them claimed to have received a call from the Police on the behest of our client”, the notice reads further.

Pallavi Sharma then admits that she has bipolar disorder, a fact that Anjali apparently was emboldened by.

Assuming liability, Pallavi Sharma says, “That you are in breach of the law and are blatantly attempting to illegally make a profit from slandering our client and increasing your visibility in order to avoid being marginalized and boycotted on social media. The rest of your motives are best known to you”, thus demanding total compensation of Rs 5,15,000 from Anjali.

Speaking to OpIndia, Anjali confirmed the receipt of this grammatically incorrect essay claimed to be a legal notice. She said that regardless of ideological differences, she refused to dox her “right-wing” friend and therefore, Pallavi Sharma was angry with her. Interestingly, Sharma alleged that it was Anjali who had made her private information public, however, the fact that she is a Congress spokesperson is information publicly available and even flaunted by Sharma.

Twitter account of Pallavi Sharma

Who is Pallavi Sharma – the Congress spokesperson

Pallavi Sharma, who is rather active on Clubhouse has repeatedly aired her anti-Hindu views on Clubhouse. She had, in the past, represented a party that filed a plea against Sanskrit prayers being recited in Kendriya Vidyalayas, saying that it breaches the secular fabric of the country.

The petition was filed by one Veenayak Shah who is reported to be the father of children who received their education from Kendriya Vidyalaya. In the petition, he claimed that reciting prayers “creates a lot of obstacles in developing a Scientific Temperament” and that it was imparting religious instructions.

She had spoken extensively to the media about the petition.

She had in the past also claimed, with confidence, that Smriti Irani would lose the elections from Amethi.

And she had also opposed the Triple Tally bill.

Pallavi Sharma has on various debates and programs represented the Congress party as their spokesperson.

It is interesting to note that this legal notice, while unmaintainable in law, reveals the mindset of Congress that believes that anyone who does not purely support the Congress/Left ideology should be silenced, doxxed and harassed.