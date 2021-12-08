The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at various premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) and SDPI in Kerala on December 8 in a money-laundering case. The raids were carried in connection with this Islamic outfit having allegedly received and pumped money to fuel protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country. The protests had resulted in the massive anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

According to sources, several “incriminating documents” were recovered by the agency during the raids. Raids were carried in Kannur, Muvattupuzha, Malappuram and Idukki in Kerala. The ED officials were provided with the security of paramilitary forces during the raids. Workers of PFI and SDPI staged demonstrations when ED officials were carrying raids at the residence of SDPI leader Shafeek in Kannur. They gathered outside of his residence and shouted slogans against the ED officials.

Just in



SDPI/PFI raise slogans against #ED raids at SDPI leader Shafiq’s house. As per sources multiple raids across Kerala on SDPI/PFI locations. pic.twitter.com/EjrQTbFZnq — AgentVinod (@AgentVinod03) December 8, 2021

Similarly, PFI and SDPI activists tried to create trouble when the ED team came to raid the house of PFI leader Razak Kuttikadan at Perumbadappilum near Eramangalam in Malappuram. The protestors had an altercation with the officials and the police.

KM Ashraf is the third important leader of PFI whose house in Ernakulam was raided extensively by ED who is in the centre of the money-laundering probe against PFI.

PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed claimed their accounts and donations are quite transparent. He alleged that the BJP government can go to any extent to harass the PFI.

Popular Front of India, General Secretary, Anis Ahmed(@AnisPFI) reacts to the raids on the residence of PFI members. [English]#EDRaidsDissent #Kerala #ED pic.twitter.com/PKrTAxVbUh — Popular Front of India (@PFIOfficial) December 8, 2021

PFI role in anti-CAA protest and anti-Hindu riot in Delhi

The PFI had played a major role in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The subsequent probe had revealed that PFI was behind the funding of the violent anti-CAA protests across several parts of the country.

It was alleged that PFI received huge funds through dubious sources and it spent about Rs 120 crores in a month to orchestrate the violent riots in the country. This amount was credited to a total of 73 bank accounts held by PFI, its related entity namely Rehab India foundation and several individuals associated with the PFI.