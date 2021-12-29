A conspiracy allegedly hatched by Samajwadi Party to create a riot-like situation in Kanpur during PM’s rally has been unearthed in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was filed by the inspector in charge of Naubasta, Kanpur, alleging that miscreants from Samajwadi Party tried to disrupt law and order during PM Modi’s rally that took place on December 28, 2021, in Kanpur.

On the basis of the FIR, the police examined CCTV videos from the venue and arrested a Samajwadi Party office-bearer. A car has also been recovered. Ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Kanpur, a car was vandalized and the effigy was burnt in Naubasta, Kanpur. The video of vandalism and arson was made to go viral on the internet with the aim of whipping up passions, police said.

Copy of FIR filed against SP workers

As per information included in the FIR, SP workers deliberately vandalised a car after putting BJP and PM Modi’s poster on it so as to goad the BJP workers into retaliation, forcing a confrontation.

“Sachin Kesarvani along with his 8-10 associates donning red caps deliberately torched the effigy of the Prime Minister on Hamirpur road so that BJP activists who came from Bundelkhand are triggered into causing disturbance and violence,” the FIR said.

The inspector in charge, who was deployed to maintain law and order during PM Modi’s visit, narrated the entire incident in the FIR. He said after finishing his duty by 4:30 am in morning, he saw the viral video of vandalism and disruption on social media. He rushed to the Hamirpur highway immediately, where he saw protesters indulging in vandalism and burning the effigy of PM Modi.

The FIR says the local shopkeepers and bystanders were afraid to share details of miscreants with the police fearing retribution. The police said most of the commercial establishments had closed down as chaos and lawlessness swept the place.

PM Modi was in Kanpur on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the fastest built metro rail project in the country. PM Modi also made a surprise visit to IIT Kanpur during the 54th Convocation Ceremony and launched blockchain-based digital degrees.