Wednesday, December 29, 2021
HomeNews ReportsFIR against Samajwadi Party workers for conspiring to incite riots during PM Modi's rally...
News Reports
Updated:

FIR against Samajwadi Party workers for conspiring to incite riots during PM Modi’s rally in Kanpur; SP office-bearer arrested: Details

Ahead of PM Modi's rally in Kanpur, a car with his picture and BJP's symbol was vandalized and burnt in Naubasta, Kanpur. The video of vandalism and arson was made viral on the internet with the aim of whipping up passions and stirring disruption, police said.

OpIndia Staff
Samajwadi Party workers conspired to stoke riots in Kanpur
Samajwadi Party workers conspired to stoke riots in Kanpur(Image Source: News 24)
3

A conspiracy allegedly hatched by Samajwadi Party to create a riot-like situation in Kanpur during PM’s rally has been unearthed in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was filed by the inspector in charge of Naubasta, Kanpur, alleging that miscreants from Samajwadi Party tried to disrupt law and order during PM Modi’s rally that took place on December 28, 2021, in Kanpur.

On the basis of the FIR, the police examined CCTV videos from the venue and arrested a Samajwadi Party office-bearer. A car has also been recovered. Ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Kanpur, a car was vandalized and the effigy was burnt in Naubasta, Kanpur. The video of vandalism and arson was made to go viral on the internet with the aim of whipping up passions, police said.

Copy of FIR filed against SP workers

As per information included in the FIR, SP workers deliberately vandalised a car after putting BJP and PM Modi’s poster on it so as to goad the BJP workers into retaliation, forcing a confrontation.

“Sachin Kesarvani along with his 8-10 associates donning red caps deliberately torched the effigy of the Prime Minister on Hamirpur road so that BJP activists who came from Bundelkhand are triggered into causing disturbance and violence,” the FIR said.

The inspector in charge, who was deployed to maintain law and order during PM Modi’s visit, narrated the entire incident in the FIR. He said after finishing his duty by 4:30 am in morning, he saw the viral video of vandalism and disruption on social media. He rushed to the Hamirpur highway immediately, where he saw protesters indulging in vandalism and burning the effigy of PM Modi.

FIR filed against Samajwadi Party workers for conspiring to stir riots in Kanpur
Copy of FIR filed against SP workers

The FIR says the local shopkeepers and bystanders were afraid to share details of miscreants with the police fearing retribution. The police said most of the commercial establishments had closed down as chaos and lawlessness swept the place.

PM Modi was in Kanpur on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the fastest built metro rail project in the country. PM Modi also made a surprise visit to IIT Kanpur during the 54th Convocation Ceremony and launched blockchain-based digital degrees.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,072FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com