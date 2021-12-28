On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the fastest built metro rail project in the country. The completed 9 KM long section of the Metro Rail Project runs from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The entire length of the project is 32 KM. A total of 11,000 crores are being spent on this project.

The construction of the project was started by CM Yogi Adityanath on November 15, 2019. On November 10, 2021, the trial run for the 9 KM stretch took place. PM inspected the project and took a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Prime Minister @narendramodi visits the exhibition and takes a ride in Kanpur Metro #विकास_की_मेट्रो pic.twitter.com/GoY2DSgnqQ — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 28, 2021

He also inaugurated the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The pipeline extends from the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur. It would help in easy access to petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

आज मंगलवार है और पनकी वाले हनुमान जी के आशीर्वाद से, आज यूपी के विकास में एक और सुनहरा अध्याय जुड़ रहा है।



आज कानपुर को मेट्रो कनेक्टिविटी मिली है।



साथ ही बीना रिफाइनरी से भी कानपुर अब कनेक्ट हो गया है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 28, 2021

PM Modi highlights Kanpur’s role in the development of India

PM Modi talked about Kanpur’s role in the development of the country. He mentioned stalwarts leaders like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sundar Singh Bhandari, who hail from Kanpur.

Mentioning how UP was once known for illegal arms is now the hub of the Defence Corridor. While talking about the work culture and adhering to the deadlines, PM said, “Our government laid the foundation stone of Kanpur Metro, our government is also dedicating it. Our government laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway, our own government completed its work.”

डबल इंजन की सरकार जिस काम का शिलान्यास करती है उसे पूरा करने के लिए हम दिन रात एक कर देते है।



कानपुर मेट्रो का शिलान्यास हमारी सरकार ने किया, हमारी सरकार इसका लोकार्पण भी कर रही है।



पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे का शिलान्यास हमारी सरकार ने किया, हमारी ही सरकार ने इसका काम पूरा किया: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 28, 2021

He also listed the major achievements of the UP govt including the upcoming largest international airport, longest expressway of the country and Dedicated Freight Corridor hub that is being built in the state. He added, before 2014, the total length of the Metro in the state was 9 KM. Between 2014 and 2017, the length was increased to 18 KM. Now adding the Kanpur Metro, the total length of Metro has exceeded 90 KM.

साल 2014 से पहले, यूपी में जितनी मेट्रो चलती थी, उसकी कुल लंबाई थी 9 किलोमीटर।



साल 2014 से लेकर 2017 के बीच मेट्रो की लंबाई बढ़कर हुई कुल 18 किलोमीटर।



आज कानपुर मेट्रो को मिला दें तो यूपी में मेट्रो की लंबाई अब 90 किलोमीटर से ज्यादा हो चुकी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 28, 2021

PM said, for decades on, one part of the state was being developed while the other part was neglected. He said, “At the level of the states, it is equally important to remove this inequality in society. That is why our government is working on the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.”

PM mentioned the improvement in different sectors, including cleanliness, electricity, houses for the urban poor, support via free ration during pandemic and LPG connections etc., in the state. He also emphasized how the situation of law and order has improved since CM Yogi took charge. He mentioned that the elimination of mafia culture by the Yogi government had opened doors to investment in the state.

यूपी में पहले जो सरकारें रहीं, उन्होंने माफियावाद का पेड़ इतना फैलाया कि उसकी छांव में सारे उद्योग-धंधे चौपट हो गए।



अब योगी जी की सरकार, कानून व्यवस्था का राज वापस लाई है।



इसलिए यूपी में अब निवेश भी बढ़ रहा है और अपराधी अपनी जमानत खुद रद्द करवा कर जेल जा रहे हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 28, 2021

PM Modi praised the contributions of IIT Kanpur

Earlier, Prime Minister attended the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur, where he launched blockchain-based digital degrees.

While addressing the students and faculty of IIT Kanpur, PM said that between the admission and passing out from IIT Kanpur, “you must be feeling a huge change in yourself. Before coming here, there must have been a fear of Unknown or query of Unknown. Now there is no fear of the unknown, now you have the courage to explore the whole world. Now query of the unknown is no longer there, Now it quests for the best and dream to dominate the whole world”.

PM mentioned the social and historical legacy of the city and said, “From Satti Chaura Ghat to Madari Pasi, From Nana Saheb to Batukeshwar Dutt, When we visit this city, it seems as if we are travelling to that glorious past and touching the glory of the sacrifices of the freedom struggle.”

While talking about the achievements of the institute, PM mentioned how the technologies developed at IIT Kanpur have scope in sectors including Artificial Intelligence, energy, climate solutions, healthcare, disaster management and more.

PM also talked about the world’s first CNG filling station developed in Varanasi by the incubated company of IIT Kanpur. He said, “IITs in the country have always been the incubation centres of talent and technology. The world’s first floating CNG filling station developed in Varanasi by IIT Kanpur is very good.”

IITs in the country have always been the incubation centers of talent and technology.



The world’s first floating CNG filling station developed in Varanasi by @IITKanpur is very good: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/QxdSdbH6WG — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 28, 2021

He added that initiatives like Atal Innovation Mission, PM Research Fellowships and National Education Policy are helping in creating new temperament and opportunities for the youth. India has emerged as the second-largest startup hub in the world, and many startups are being started by the youth from IITs. He said, “Which Indian would not want Indian companies and Indian products to become global. One who knows IITs knows the talent here, knows the hard work of the professors here, believes this IIT’s youth will definitely do it.”