Foxconn, the Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company, is all set to resume its iPhone assembly line in Tamil Nadu after a week-long suspension of the operations at its Sriperumbudur plant. The Tamil Nadu Government has formally asked the company to ensure better basic amenities to the 15,000+ workforce at the plant. The facilities include a better hostel, adequate bathrooms and toilets, spacious living rooms, potable water, proper ventilation in the living spaces and overall improved infrastructure of the dormitories and hostels.

Around a week ago, hundreds of Foxconn workers halted the operations and protested against the company after over 150 women workers had fallen sick. All women had consumed food provided in the hostels, and it was alleged that they suffered food poisoning due to poor quality food served to them. The protestors stated that there were long-standing issues between the contractual workers and management that the company failed to address. Some of the demands raised by the employees included basic living facilities, hygienic food and water, better working conditions and more. The protests had even turned violent after rumours that several workers died due to food poisoning.

The District Collector would provide a certificate of approval of the living spaces provided to the workers, hygienic meals etc. The company has been asked to timely approve emergency leave for the contractual workers and utilise services of manpower agencies to arrange backup force to replace those who went on leave.

The Tamil Nadu government said that though they are keen to bring investment and job opportunities to the state, it is also important to ensure the welfare of the workers, especially women. Top government officials including S Krishnan, additional chief secretary of industries department, and P Thamaraikannan, additional director general of police and Foxconn representatives held a meeting on Thursday during which the suggestions were tabled by the government.

The state government had said in a statement that the company had agreed to implement the suggestions and showed interest in expanding the operations. They have assured to provide standard food and other quality facilities to the workers through contractors.

Food poisoning incidents led to protests

On December 18, reports suggested that many women workers are staying in the nearby dormitories. In one such dormitory, more than 150 workers were rushed to the hospital after complaints of food poisoning. The workers said in a statement that when they inquired about the health condition of the women workers who were admitted to the hospital, the company did not respond.

There were rumours that some of the hospitalised workers died that triggered the protest. Notably, the government officials have formally dismissed the rumours and assured strict action would be taken against the rumour mongers.

This is a second such incident where a supplier of Apple phone company faced protests and disruption in India. Last year, trade unions and protesters had vandalised Apple’s contract manufacturer Wistron India’s plant in Kolar, Karnataka. It is important to note that Apple had initiated its trial production of the flagship iPhone 13 at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. Back in 2018, following similar protests Vedanta owned Sterlite Copper plant was shut down in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.