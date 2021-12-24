Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket. Here is what he said

On Friday (December 24), veteran Indian cricketer Harbajan Singh retired from all forms of cricket at the ripe age of 41.

In a tweet, the ace cricketer said, “All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful.”

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

In his parting note, Harbhajan Singh had announced that he wanted to retire early but his commitment with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had delayed his plans. “I haven’t been an active cricketer for a while. But I had a commitment to Kolkata Knight Riders, and wanted to spend the (2021) IPL season with them. But during the season itself, I had made up my mind to retire,” he added.

“It has been a beautiful journey over 25 years, right from the gullies of Jalandhar to becoming the Turbanator of India. Nothing has been more motivating for me than stepping out on the field while wearing the India jersey. Like every [Indian] cricketer, even I wished to bid goodbye in an India jersey, but fate had something else in store for me. Irrespective of the side I represented, I have always given my 100% commitment to ensure my team finishes on top – whether it was India, Punjab, Mumbai Indians, CSK [Chennai Super Kings], KKR or the county teams of Surrey and Essex,” Singh emphasised.

He has vowed to spend more time with his family and not miss being around them during festivals. Singh made his debut in March 1998 against Australia and took 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs, 25 wickets in 28 international T20s, and 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League. He will be remembered for his contribution with the ball during the historic Eden Garden Test match in 2001. He played his last ODI and Test in 2015 and IT20 in 2016. His last IPL match was against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chidambaram Stadium on Apr 18 this year.

Bowling record of Harbhajan Singh across all formats, data via Cricbuzz

He was the subject of several controversies during his career. In June 2021, Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary. Harbhajan Singh had hailed Bhindranwale as a ‘martyr’ and offered him ‘pranam’ in an Instagram story. The ace spinner had slapped Indian pacer Sreesanth and was accused of making a racially motivated slur towards Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds.