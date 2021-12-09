Thursday, December 9, 2021
From sending heart emojis to Taliban to urging Mathura Muslims to pick up arms: Meet Jawwad Khan who celebrated Gen Rawat’s death

Jawwad Khan had shared an image of General Rawat and said he got burnt alive even before entering jahannum. A glance at his Twitter profile revealed more disturbing aspects about him

OpIndia Staff
21-year-old youth Jawwad Khan arrested over celebrating Gen Rawat's death in tragedy
1

21-year-old Jawwad Khan has been arrested by Tonk Police, Rajasthan after his social media post celebrating death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the chopper crash tragedy on December 8.

Lakshmikant Bhardwaj’s tweet sharing Jawwad Khan’s image

Jawwad Khan had shared an image of General Rawat and said he got burnt alive even before entering jahannum. Tonk Police swung into action and said that Khan has now been arrested.

Tonk Police arrests Jawwad Khan

Tonk Police in a tweet said that over derogatory statements, Jawwad Khan, son of Abdul Nakki Khan, has been arrested. Khan is 21 years old and lives in near Raj Talkies. Police further stated that on 8th December 2021 it was brought to their notice that Khan had made derogatory statements and four special teams were formed to arrest the accused. Since then, he has been arrested and further investigation is on.

Jawwad Khan with pro-Talibani mindset

Jawwad Khan’s Instagram profile has some disturbing images and messages which are quite often pro-Taliban and also identifies himself as ‘Islamic fundamentalist’.

Jawwad Khan’s Instagram pofile

He had a link to his Twitter bio on his Instagram page which also referred to him as Islamic fundamentalist.

Jawwad Khan’s Twitter bio

His bio reads “My pull up game like [email protected] you flee like soviet and usa. Islamic Fundamentalist.”

His tweets are also quite problematic where he was found referring to a pro-Taliban man with an assault rifle in front of him as having a ‘noorani face’.

Jawwad Khan appreciating noorani face of a Talibani

On December 6, anniversary of demolition of disputed structure at Ayodhya often referred to as Babri mosque, Jawwad was busy vowing to rebuild the masjid there by violence as that is the only way out, as per him.

Jawwad Khan

When fellow Islamist Mudassir joined him in laughter that ‘pajeets’ would be scared, Khan laughed how during 2020 Delhi riots, Shah Rukh Pathan scared away entire police force and crowd, then this is just one Twitter post.

More disturbing posts on Babri

Here are some more disturbing posts on Babri demolition where he can be seen calling for Sharia for justice as nationalism wont work.

Jawwad *hearts* Taliban

Here is Jawwad Khan sending heart emojis to Taliban.

Jawwad Khan

Here is Jawwad Khan calling upon Muslims of Mathura to pick up arms over Shahi Eidgah which is right next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

 

