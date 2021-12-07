Tuesday, December 7, 2021
‘Build Babri again’ JNU students protest on anniversary of demolition of disputed structure at Ayodhya

Earlier, on December 4, it was reported that JNUSU had screened the documentary titled 'Ram ke Naam' at the campus despite the admin's orders against it.

JNUSU demanded rebuilding of demolished disputed structure of Ayodhya
On the night of December 6, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protested in support of the now-demolished disputed structure of Ayodhya and demanded to rebuild it. The students belonging to JNU Student Union were protesting against the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992. During the protest, Saket Moon, Vice President, JNUSU and other members demanded to rebuild Babri Mosque.

During the demonstration, the members of JNUSU raises slogans like ‘Make again, make again Babri’ and ‘Nahi Sahenge Hashimpura, Nahi Karenge Dadri, Phir Banao, Phir Banao Babri’. Hashimpura and Dadri saw Hindu-Muslim riots after the demolition of the disputed structure. Moon alleged that demolishing the structure was injustice, and it should be rebuilt so that ‘injustice could be ended’.

Slogans were raised outside Chandrabhaga hostel

On the call of JNUSU, at around 8:30 PM, a large number of left-wing students gathered at Ganga Dhaba. They marched from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga hostel and raised slogans outside the hostel. Some students addressed the crowd at the hostel as well.

A video of Moon is also making rounds on social media where he was seen addressing the crowd. He said, “The justice could only be achieved if Babri is rebuilt.”

JNUSU screened ‘Ram ke Naam’ despite admin order

Earlier, on December 4, it was reported that JNUSU had screened the documentary titled ‘Ram ke Naam’ at the campus despite the admin’s orders against it. In the order, the administration has said, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary/ movie ‘Raam Ke Naam’ scheduled for tonight at 9.30 PM at Teflas. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU administration. This is to emphasise that such an authorised activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the University Campus.” JNU Registrar Ravikesh had issued the orders.

 

