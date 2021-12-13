Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for COVID, had violated various norms and attended parties

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for coronavirus. The two actresses had reportedly violated the COVID norms and attended various parties. The BMC has asked those who came in their contact to undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID.

According to some reports, last Tuesday, Khan and Arora were attending Rhea Kapoor’s early Christmas party. The next night, the two of them joined Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Karan Johar’s party.

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha which is expected to be released early next year.