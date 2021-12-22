The Kerala Police have arrested five workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the radical Islamist organisation PFI, in connection with the murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha district on December 19.

The additional director general of Kerala Police Sakhare who is heading the investigation of the murder case confirmed the arrest. The arrested accused have been identified as Nishad, Asif, Sudheer, Arshad, and Ali. They are the natives of Mannanchery, the native village of (SDPI) state secretary KS Shan.

But the main conspirators are yet to be arrested as it is believed that the main accused has fled to Karnataka.

The SDPI now made the oft-repeated allegation that Kerala police have forced SDPI workers to chant Jai Shri Ram. But Sakhare dismissed the allegation and said he would resign if the allegation was proved.

On Sunday (December 19) early morning, Sreenivasan was murdered in the presence of his mother and wife at his residence allegedly by members of SDPI which is the political front of radical Islamic outfit PFI.

Sreenivasan was also a lawyer by profession and he had contested as a BJP candidate from the Alappuzha constituency in 2016. Sreenivasan was brutally murdered hours after a local SDPI leader KS Shan was murdered by unidentified persons.

BJP to raise funds for family of Sreenivasan

As the political murders continue in Left ruled Kerala with the BJP and the RSS at the receiving end, the BJP has decided to raise funds to support the family of Sreenivasan.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran has issued an appeal to people and BJP supporters to donate a small portion of their savings to help the family of Sreenivasan who was brutally murdered by PFI terrorists.

We @BJP4Keralam request you all to donate a small portion of your savings to help the family of our beloved brother Swargeeya Ranjith Sreenivasan Ji, who was brutally murdered by PFI terrorists.

On November 15, a 26-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons.