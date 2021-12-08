Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav is all set to get married soon. According to reports, the engagement ceremony will take place in a few days, but the bride has not been identified by any media report. Reportedly, the engagement ceremony will be held in Delhi at the residence of Misa Bharti.

The Yadav family, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti are already in Delhi for the ceremony. 32-years old Tejashwi is the younger son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Despevi. Ailing Lalu Prasad is a convict of fodder scam cases and is the national president of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Tejashwi is the defacto chief of the RJD and he is also the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly. He had also served as Bihar deputy CM in Nitish Kumar-led JD (U)-RJD-Congress government. He is MLA from the Raghopur assembly seat.

Attributing sources, media reports have claimed that the bride belongs to Delhi or Haryana and both are known to each other. It is also said that she had her schoolings in Patna for some time. But there is no other information about the bride.

According to the media reports, only close family members and friends will be invited to the engagement ceremony. Approximately 50 people, including close relatives, will attend the engagement ceremony in Delhi.

Convicted in multiple fodder scam cases, Lalu Prasad has recently been released on bail and he is staying in Delhi.

To ascertain details, OpIndia spoke to a senior RJD leader and two other individuals who are close to the Lalu family.

“I don’t whether she is a Christian, Muslim or Hindu. I don’t know anything whether she is a Bihari or non-Bihari,” said a senior RJD leader from Bihar.

The two other individuals whom the OpIndia contacted have recently met Lalu Prasad in Delhi regarding the fodder scam cases. They declined to have any information about Tejashwi going to marry.

“I believe, had there been anything Laluji would have told us that Tejashwi is going to marry soon. Laluji is not keeping good health so he wants Tejashwi to marry. There may be reasons if this has been kept a close secret,” hinted one of them.

However, Tejashwi Yadav had hinted in the past that he will get married after the 2020 assembly elections in Bihar and after his father gets bail.

Lalu family upset with doomed marriage of Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was married to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai in May 2018.

But, in less than six months their relationship turned sour with Tej Pratap filing a divorce petition alleging harassment at the hands of his wife. He said that the family forced him to marry the urbane Aishwarya Rai against his wishes and had been living a stifled life since then.

Highly educated Aishwarya Rai, belonging to an influential and respected political family returned to her parents. She alleged her husband, mother-in-law Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap’s eldest sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharati for domestic violence.