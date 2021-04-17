The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case.

#BREAKING: Jharkhand HC grants bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case.

The case was related to a fraudulent withdrawal from the Dumka treasury involving an amount of Rs. 3.13 crore.

(file photo)

Lalu Prasad Yadav had earlier received bail in the Chaibasa Treasure case involving an amount of Rs. 37.7 crore before being granted bail in a case related to an excess withdrawal of Rs 79 lakh from Deoghar Treasury. He was granted bail in these cases on the account of having served half of his prison sentence meted out to him.

As per reports, the Court had rejected his bail on the 19th of February as he was yet to complete half of his sentencing. Following its completion, he applied for a bail in the Court yet again.

The former Bihar Chief Minister was convicted by the Supreme Court in multiple cases pertaining to the fodder scam. The scam was unearthed by then finance commissioner VS Dubey who stumbled upon financial irregularities of massive proportions while reviewing the performance of various departments of the Bihar government.

He found out that money was withdrawn in excess of the allocation by some of the departments and the animal husbandry department topped the list of withdrawals.