Saturday, April 17, 2021
Home Politics Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam case: Details
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam case: Details

The case was related to a fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka treasury involving an amount of Rs. 3.13 crore.

OpIndia Staff
Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam case: Details
Image Credit: PTI
106

The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case.

The case was related to a fraudulent withdrawal from the Dumka treasury involving an amount of Rs. 3.13 crore.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had earlier received bail in the Chaibasa Treasure case involving an amount of Rs. 37.7 crore before being granted bail in a case related to an excess withdrawal of Rs 79 lakh from Deoghar Treasury. He was granted bail in these cases on the account of having served half of his prison sentence meted out to him.

As per reports, the Court had rejected his bail on the 19th of February as he was yet to complete half of his sentencing. Following its completion, he applied for a bail in the Court yet again.

The former Bihar Chief Minister was convicted by the Supreme Court in multiple cases pertaining to the fodder scam. The scam was unearthed by then finance commissioner VS Dubey who stumbled upon financial irregularities of massive proportions while reviewing the performance of various departments of the Bihar government.

He found out that money was withdrawn in excess of the allocation by some of the departments and the animal husbandry department topped the list of withdrawals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfodder scam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Panic amid pandemic: Did we get complacent as we thought we got lucky

Nirwa Mehta -
As India struggles in second wave of coronavirus pandemic, a lowdown of how we all got complacent to the Chinese virus
News Reports

Christian pastor dupes Jalandhar family of Rs 80,000, converts them to Christianity on the pretext of healing cancer

OpIndia Staff -
Jalandhar Pastor Balwinder Singh duped a family of Rs 80,000 promising to cure a cancer patient, and converted them to Christianity

Watch: Muslim mob gathers at Dargah Bazar Ajmer after Friday prayers, demand arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, law against insult to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been in the line of fire ever since he made some remarks on Prophet Muhammad

‘Terrorists would have fired into your heart’: Cop in Kashmir arrested under UAPA for glorifying terrorism, resisting search and turning violent

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) under the stringent anti-terror law in Frisal village in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

We respect PM Modi’s call: PM Modi urges for snan at Kumbh to be kept symbolic due to COVID-19, Swami Avdheshanand responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi spoke to Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar, Swami Avdheshanand and requested for 'Shahi Snan' at Kumbh Mela to be kept symbolic.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien opposes EC’s Covid campaign restrictions, says new rules very suitable to ‘Lutyens bungalow’ residents

Politics OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticized the Election Commission's new Covid restrictions in a press conference today.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
Opinions

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.
Read more
News Reports

Rally of dead bodies, threats against CRPF, lying and scaring with ‘detention camps’ so people don’t vote: What viral audio of Mamata Banerjee means

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy
Read more
Law

Justice Chandrachud apologises to a lawyer, asks him to go rest since he was fasting for Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Chandrachud of the Supreme Court apologised to a Muslim lawyer for not knowing that he had been fasting during the month of Ramzan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,695FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com