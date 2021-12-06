Sheikh Sadiq, Syed Hafeez, Sirajuddin and others kill Shyam Rathod in Maharashtra over a petty dispute, 144 imposed: Details

On December 3rd, a 22-year-old youth identified as Shyam Sheshrao Rathod was brutally murdered by five in broad daylight in Kali Daulatkhan, Yavatmal, Maharashtra. As per reports, Shyam was riding a two-wheeler in the bus stand area of Kali Daulatkhan. He was stopped and attacked by the accused using knives and swords. Shyam’s intestines were ripped out during the attack, and he died on the spot.

The police have arrested 42-year-old Sheikh Sadiq alias Sadar Mansoor Ali, 28-year-old Syed Kalim Syed Hafeez, 20-year-old Manu alias Sirajuddin alias Sabiroddin Wahboddin and Mukimoddin Rafikuddin in the case. They have recovered swords and knives used by the accused. They have been sent to Police custody till December 10. More accused could get arrested in the case.

The reports suggest that Rathod was killed in a dispute over a trivial matter. Shyam’s bike had hit one of the accused after which they had an argument. The accused and his associates attacked Shyam with swords and knife leading to his death. Since his death, tension flared up in the village on Friday afternoon. The administration imposed a curfew on Friday night to ensure law and order in the region.

The dead body of Shyam reached his house on Saturday. The angry relatives of the victim decided not to cremate him until the accused got arrested. Later, based on the complaint of Shyam’s brother Lakshman Shehrao Rathod, the Police arrested four of the accused, after which the family performed the cremation. Lakshman also got injured in the incident.

The attack on Shyam resulted in tension in the area. Some villagers also set the bus stand area on fire. There was fear of riots among the two communities. A curfew was imposed in and around the area on Friday night. District Superintendent of Police, Dr Dilip Patil Bhujbal, reached the spot and appealed to the residents to maintain peace.

It is noteworthy that Kali Daulatkhan is already considered to be a sensitive police docket. Shyam’s father had already died, and he was taking care of the family. He was reportedly trying to get recruited in Police and trying for other jobs as well.