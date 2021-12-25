Saturday, December 25, 2021
MP school served notice for asking the name of Saif and Kareena’s son in exam, school defends saying it enhances knowledge of students

The district education officer said that further action would be taken once the department received a reply from the school administration.

OpIndia Staff
2

The education department of Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh has slapped a notice to a private school of the district for asking the full name of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in a question paper for the student of Class 6. The notice was served on the school after there was a massive outrage among parents and on social media after the question pater appeared, where the name of the celebrity kid was asked in the Current Affairs section of the question paper.

However, the school administration has decided to defend the inclusion of the question saying that knowing the name of Taimur, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is important for students. The school has said that the question should be seen as an effort to enhance the knowledge of students.

“Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan,” was the question asked in the Curernt Affairs section of the general knowledge paper of term-end exam-II of Class 6 students of Academic Heights Public School.

The district education officer Sanjeev Kumar Bhalerao said that the issue came to his notice that a question about Taimur was asked who is the son of the star couple. He said that further action would be taken once the department received a reply from the school administration.

While parents lodged their protest against the school for asking an inappropriate and irrelevant question, Bhalerao said the school should not have asked such types of questions. Students should be imparted the kind of education that helps them to know their nation, he said.

Shweta Jain, director of the school, claimed that the question papers were set by a Delhi-based organization, with which the school is affiliated.

Parents said that such a question like this on Bollywood stars and their kids are in no way going to enhance knowledge of children. The school should have questions on the life and achievements of freedom fighters and popular personalities that can inspire children and enhance their knowledge.

But Jain dismissed anger and criticism of parents. She claimed that those opposing are not the parents of the students studying in her school. She claimed that so far, none of the parents of the school made any complaint. She said that it was wrong to give communal colour to any question.

 

