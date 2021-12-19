After facing a series of boycott and cancellations of his shows, comedian Munawar Faruqui has now announced to perform in Kolkata on January 16.

Only last month he had hinted at quitting comedy after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled. Faruqui may be thinking Kolkata could be a safer place to hold the show where he can mock Hindus under the protection of the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government.

The comedian informed about his proposed Kolkata show on Twitter. He also shared a link to book tickets for his two-hour show named ‘Dhandho.’ While the ticket costs Rs 799 he has not shared the venue of the show in Kolkata.

Faruqui has been facing backlash for insulting Hindu God and Goddess through his Anti-Hindu comedy. He had mocked Hindu deities in name of comedy at a programme held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in January 2021.

He has a history of hating Hindus through poor comedy. In one such stand-up gigs he had cracked jokes upon the victims of Godhra train burning. Faruqui not only mocked victims he had also peddled conspiracy theories to suggest the involvement of the RSS in the Gujarat carnage. In the face of the public protest for his hate against Hindus, he had to cancel his shows in many states.

In November the Bengaluru police had asked the organisers to cancel his show in light of the criminal cases registered against him in different states of the country. Faruqui was scheduled to perform his ‘Dongri to Nowhere-Comedy Special’ at the Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru.

He rued that his show was cancelled after having sold over 600 tickets. He lamented that in the past two months, 12 of his shows were cancelled due to threats to the venue and audience. He had hinted at quitting comedy.

Besides, he had to cancel his show in Panaji in Goa, Chandigarh due to protests. His entire Gujarat show was cancelled in September after the Bajrang Dal threatened to disrupt his programme.