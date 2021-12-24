Uttar Pradesh Police have provided security cover to Ehsaan Rao, a Muslim youth from Saharanpur who has been receiving threats right after he offended radical Islamists by raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Marta Ki Jai during a BJP rally.

Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar confirmed Rao has been provided with a gunner by Saharanpur Police after Rao complained to the local police and administration about the threat he was receiving.

Ehsaan Rao is seen along with a gunner after Saharanpur police provided him security. Image source Hindustan

Worried about his security, Rao had also met BJP national spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Rao, a man of nationalist temperament and BJP worker had hogged the limelight after his video became viral. In the video, Rao was seen riding on the shoulder of a man and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Marta Ki Jai’ during the BJP rally held in Saharanpur on December 2. The rally was addressed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Maulanas and Islamic fundamentalists who turn angry on the slightest pretext are now baying for his blood. Maulanas of Deoband started haunting for his so-called anti-Islamic act.

Mufti Asad Kashim of Madarsa Shaikhul Hind of Deoband accused Rao of acting against Islam. “These are prohibited in Islam and he should repent for this,” said Kashim.

But Rao said that he considers himself as a descendant of Lord Ram.

“We are the descendants of Lord Ram. He was our forefather. There is no problem in chanting in praise for the nation where we live. Jai Shri Ram is the slogan of love. Lord Ram is the centre of faith for millions of people,” he said.

He snubbed fundamentalists for teaching him Islam and said: “You (Maulanas) stay happy with your religion and I stay happy with my faith.”