Saturday, December 18, 2021
HomeNews ReportsNavi Mumbai: Brother of Shiv Sena leader among two arrested for transporting beef
News Reports
Updated:

Navi Mumbai: Brother of Shiv Sena leader among two arrested for transporting beef

OpIndia Staff
Two people, including brother of a Shiv Sena leader, arrested for transporting beef
Two people, including brother of a Shiv Sena leader, arrested for transporting beef(Image Source: One India)
2

Two people, including the brother of a Shiv Sena leader, have been arrested by Navi Mumbai police for transporting over 40 kgs of beef.

The police were acting on a tip-off about some people bringing cow meat from Karjat to be sold in Navi Mumbai. The police laid a trap and arrested two individuals who were carrying 40 kgs of beef in a rickshaw for sale.

During the police interrogation, both the accused admitted to bringing beef to Navi Mumbai for sale without having any official license. The police also learned that one of the arrested persons in the case is the brother of a Shiv Sena sub-divisional chief from Khairane village in Navi Mumbai. Both the accused have been remanded to police custody for two days.

The BJP government in Maharashtra had banned the slaughter and consumption of the meat of bull and bullock in March 2015. As per the legislation, violators get a jail term of five years and/or a fine of Rs 10,000. Cow slaughter was already banned under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976.

However, since then smuggling of beef into Maharashtra has steadily grown. Just recently, in September 2021, close to 100 tonnes of illegal beef and buffalo meat was recovered from two places in Gulbarga after a Mumbai-based NGO filed a complaint to the Karnataka state authorities about illegal cattle slaughters taking place along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, and the illegal beef and buffalo meat being smuggled into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai areas by road. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,334FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com