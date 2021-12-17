Following Karnataka Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the foul mouth brigade of the Congress.

Sidhu who has always hogged the limelight for wrong reasons lost his cool and used abusive language at a press conference at the Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday (December 17). At least one female journalist was present at his press conference.

Sidhu was addressing a press conference regarding the launch of the Urban Employment Guarantee Mission (UEGM) promising urban labour the right to employment if Congress retains power in Punjab.

Sidhu lost his cool when a media person asked how different was UEGM from a similar programme started by the Centre. “Our scheme is not that. Ours is an urban guarantee. Has anyone given it till now? (he uttered expletive). It is a different thing altogether. It is a state government thing. What does the Punjab government have to do with it?”

If you are abusive congress will accept you. And if you are true patriot (Capt. Amrinder ) congress will reject you. ✋🏻#CongressKeVichaar pic.twitter.com/P0HXdP1c2T — Nitin singh katoch (@MrnitinSingh) December 17, 2021

Netizens slammed Sidhu for using a Hindi swear word and said that it has become part of the Congress to welcome people using abusive language and rejects true patriots.

Neither Sidhu nor Congress has sought an apology for using foul language, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that there was nothing new in it.

Sirsa said that the arrogance of the dynasty has seeped into the roots of the Congress who can “laugh at rape and say that you enjoy it. Their mindset and arrogance are reflected in this.” Sirsa said that a person like Sidhu has become so arrogant that he is hurling abuses while speaking to the media. He also reminded how the Congress party had equated 1984 Sikh massacre that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes.

Earlier, in November 2018, Sidhu had made an obscene remark against the woman Mayor of Indore, Malini Lakshmansingh Gaur.