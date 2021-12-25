Sunny Leone has landed herself in hot water for her performance on the remix of the iconic song ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache’ by Mohammad Rafi in the 1960 movie Kohinoor, which is based on the subject of love between Bhagwan Krishna and Radha Ma. After several Netizens called for the boycott of Sunny Leone’s new music video Madhuban, priests in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, have also demanded that Sunny Leone’s latest video album be banned.

“We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album,” said Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban, accusing the Bollywood actress of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an “obscene” dance on the iconic “Madhuban mein Radhika naache” song.

She would not be permitted to stay in India unless she removes the scene and apologises publicly, he added.

Condemning the lyrics, the theme and the seductive moves of Sunny Leone on a song depicting Hindu goddess Radha (also known as Radhika), Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak has said Sunny Leone has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.

Saregama Music on Wednesday released its latest music video titled Madhuban which features Sunny Leone in the party number sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty.

The song drew the fury of the audience soon after it was released. Because the song is about the Hindu god Krishna’s love for Radha, netizens criticised it for hurting Hindu feelings by the actor’s “sensual” dance moves. Many users urged that the song be banned because it hurts their feelings.

The top comment on YouTube, where the video has been published by Saregama, wonders why no one had the intelligence to think what kind of lyrics they were using for what kind of video.

Netizens expressed their disapproval of Sunny’s latest single on her social media post, which is also filled with hateful comments.

The song’s YouTube video’s comment section has also been disabled following the outrage.