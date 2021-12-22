Saregama Music released its latest music video on Wednesday, titled Madhuban, which features Sunny Leone in the party number sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. The song is based on the song ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache’ by Mohammad Rafi in the 1960 movie Kohinoor, and as usual, people are not happy with the remix of an iconic song.

Moreover, as the song is on the subject of love between Krishna and Radha, netizens are slamming it for hurting Hindu sentiments, due to the sensual moves Sunny Leone makes in the music video.

The top comment on YouTube, where the video has been published by Saregama, wonders why no one had the intelligence to think what kind of lyrics they were using for what kind of video. “I am surprised that no one who was involved in the production of this song stopped this song from being released. Producer, Director, Actor, Singer, Musician : Did no one of them had the intelligence to think what lyrics they are using and for what type of music video?” reads the comment by one Anup Verma.

Several YouTube commenters say that the song is against Hindu devi Radhe Ma, and mocks the Hindu religion.

One user wrote, “The old song “Madhuban mein Radhika naache re” conveyed her love for Krishna so beautifully. Why use reference to Radhika and Madhuban for a sensual song! This is outrageous!! I get why these songs are made, but come up with something more appropriate for them instead of butchering Hindu sentiments.”

The same story repeated on Twitter, where Sunny Leone posted the link of the music video, asking people if they have watched it. But in response she received outrage for hurting the feeling of Hindus by dancing ‘inappropriately’ to the song on Radhe and Krishna.

Radha is not dancer she is a devotee…madhuban is a noble place madhuban mein radha aise dance nahi karti …shameful lyrics🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — [email protected] (@SHUBHAM17271) December 22, 2021

@SunnyLeone you hurting my religious sentiments first try to know Sri radhika culture,and compare with your song, now we can’t tolerate this voulgur item songs which lyrics are related to my gods,don’t forget we answer you later,have you dare to make song atleast on burkha? https://t.co/7pXiWZtpUF pic.twitter.com/SqyAnuFpuj — bajju (@yoddhahindkaa) December 22, 2021

Twitter users called for boycotting the music video for defaming Hindu gods, saying she has no such right.

Everybody should Report this song defaming my god is not your right. You are experiencing this luxury because of people’s money so becareful. Remove this song and change the lyrics 😡. @HinduITCell — Vicky (@VickyUm11) December 22, 2021

Social media users have already started a campaign to boycott the song using the hashtag #BoycottMadhuban.

Some netizens went a step ahead, and wondered if Hindus should choose the path of Sikhs and lynch the makers of the song.