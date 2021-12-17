Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea has imposed a ban on laughing, drinking, grocery shopping, and any kind of activity showing signs of happiness in the country.

The 11 days restrictions come into force from December 17 to mark the 10th death anniversary of his father and former ruler Kim Jong Il who had ruled the country from 1994 to December 17, 2011.

North Korean government has banned it’s citizens from laughing, drinking or showing any signs of happiness for 11 days to mark the tenth anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il’s death pic.twitter.com/fdFtbt50nY — Naija (@Naija_PR) December 16, 2021

Kim Jong Il had succeeded his father, national founder Kim Il Sung, after he died in 1994. And Kim Jong Un succeeded his father after he died in 2011 following a heart attack at the age of 69.

Needless to mention that anybody found violating the order of this despotic and equally whimsical communist ruler, will be severely punished.

Radio Free Asia (RFA) quoting a source from the southwestern province of South Hwanghae has claimed that police have been instructed to keep a tab on those who do not look sufficiently upset.

A file picture of people of North Korea mourning death of their leader. Image source AP

Referring to sources, RFA reported that the sense of collective mourning across North Korea must reflect from the first day of December. Police have been put on a month-long special duty to crack down on those who harm the mood of collective mourning.

People not mourning are treated as ideological criminals. In the past, many people who were caught drinking, celebrating or not looking sufficiently upset were taken away by police and never seen again.

According to the resident, all leisure activities stand suspended till the mourning period is over during which people are not even allowed for grocery shopping.

Residents said that restrictions are so stringent that “even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud and the body must be taken out after it’s over. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period,” RFA quoted.

North Koreans have also been asked to take care of people who are hungry, impoverished, and homeless. Besides, companies have been ordered to collect food for residents and employees who cannot come to work due to food shortages.

Hit hard by coronavirus pandemic and economic sanctions, North Korea is also facing acute food shortages. Notably, the regime of Kim Jong Il is treated as the darkest period in North Korea’s history. The nation was hit by famine from 1994-1998 resulting in the death of around 3.5 million citizens due to disease and starvation. The period is now referred to by North Koreans as the Arduous March.

Kim Jong Un forces citizens to mourn for his father and grandfather

Periods of mourning are held every year for both leaders. The mourning period of Kim Il Sung lasts only a week whereas mourning is observed for 10 days for Kim Jong Il. Since this year his death has completed a decade hence an additional one day has been added.

Every year since his father’s death, Kim pays respects at his memorial. During the mourning period art exhibitions, a remembrance concert and an exhibit of the Kimjongilia flower, named after the departed leader will be held.