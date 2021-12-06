Monday, December 6, 2021
Updated:

Pakistan: Thieves steal monocles from Jinnah statue in Punjab govt office

Deputy Commissioner Khizar Afzal Chaudhry has informed that an investigation has been launched after the theft. He has assured that the thieves would be tracked soon with the help of CCTV cameras.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Monocles stolen from Jinnah's statue in Vehari
Image Credit : Samaa
4

Thieves in the Punjab province of Pakistan have stolen the monocles from the Jinnah’s statue located at the Vehari Deputy Commissioner Complex, according to reports. Monocles is a type of corrective lens used to enhance vision in one eye. The Deputy Commissioner complex in Vehari, Punjab also encompasses offices of the district’s top officials.

As per reports, the statue of Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Vehari escaped vandalism while the thieves have stolen the monocles from the statue on saturday night. Jinnah who is also referred to as Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah in the Islamic country is known to have used such monocles during his lifetime. However, the monocles stolen from the statue is a replica while the statue itself is believed to be a representation of Jinnah’s August 11 speech. Considering how statues or idols are disregarded in an Islamist state, it is not surprising to hear that Jinnah statues are being vandalized in Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Khizar Afzal Chaudhry have informed that an investigation has been launched after the theft. He has assured that the thieves would be tracked soon with the help of CCTV cameras. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident and ordered a report from the Multan commissioner.

Notably, earlier, the statue of Olympian Samiullah was also targetted by the thieves. A hockey stick and a ball were stolen from the statue.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

