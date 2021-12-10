Plea seeks restraint on Wasim Rizvi against speaking on Islam

A petition has been filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking restraint on religious statements made on social media by ex-Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi.

As per reports, the petition was filed by one Mohammad Yusuf Umar Ansari, the Secretary of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Association. The petitioner sought direction to restrain Rizvi from raising questions against Quran or Prophet Muhammad. Ansari had alleged that Rivi had spoilt the atmosphere by making contentious remarks against the Muslim religion.

Plea before #Allahabad HC seeks restriction on 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐦 𝐑𝐢𝐳𝐯𝐢 @ Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi from raising questions against Prophet Mohammad and Holy Quran on social media.



The 𝐄𝐱-𝐔.𝐏. 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐪𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 has converted to Hinduism on Dec 6. pic.twitter.com/yCpqVba5sR — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) December 10, 2021

He sought the deletion of social media posts of the former Shia Waqf Board Chairman. While accusing him of anti-nationalism, the petition also sought direction from the Court to the Uttar Pradesh government to take legal action against him. Ansari said that Rizvi’s book named, ‘Muhammad’ mentioned several disputed items that can compromise peace and security in the country. He added that there were 19 such ‘problematic’ references in the book, including ‘Islami Atankwad‘ and ‘Hunain ka Balatkar Kand‘.

𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐝 𝐘𝐮𝐬𝐮𝐟 𝐔𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐢, 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐚𝐳𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐣𝐚 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐛 𝐍𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐳 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 has demanded high court’s direction to restrict Tyagi alleging that his posts hurt religious sentiments of Muslims. #WasimRizvi — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) December 10, 2021

The petitioner alleged that Islam and the Quran had no defects and then explained why no question was raised about it in the past 1400 years. Ansari also informed the Allahabad High Court that a complaint was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for action against Wasim Rizi (aka Jitendra Narayan Swami).

Ansari concluded, “It is humble prayed before the Court to restrain (him) from giving harsh statement which can harm the National-wide or International, it is further stated that as he is given some irrespective statement regarding Quran in his book which is not justified for the internal society as the Quran is an international book many Islamic Persons have faith upon this book and each Islamic Country of the world is purely following the book Quran and nobody can harm the contents of the books. By his statement peace and harmony can be disturbed.”

Wasim Rizvi becomes Jitendra Narayan Swami, reverts to Hinduism

Earlier, OpIndia had reported that the former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi, who had been a frequent target of fundamentalists because of his statements, converted to Hinduism in the presence of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. Rizvi was welcomed back into the faith of his ancestors in a series of rituals, after which he was named Jitendra Narayan Swami.

After converting to Hinduism, Rizvi said, “Mughals have given the tradition of defeating Hindus. Muslims vote unanimously for the party that defeats Hindus. Muslim voters are only for defeating Hindus.” He further added, “I was thrown out of Islam. Every Friday, they announce more rewards for my head. Today I am accepting Sanatan Dharma.”