Friday, December 10, 2021
Updated:

One Mohammad files petition against Wasim Rizvi in Allahabad HC to prevent him from speaking on Islam and Prophet Muhammad: Full details

OpIndia Staff
Plea seeks restraint on Wasim Rizvi against speaking on Islam
Ex-Shia Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi
A petition has been filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking restraint on religious statements made on social media by ex-Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi.

As per reports, the petition was filed by one Mohammad Yusuf Umar Ansari, the Secretary of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Association. The petitioner sought direction to restrain Rizvi from raising questions against Quran or Prophet Muhammad. Ansari had alleged that Rivi had spoilt the atmosphere by making contentious remarks against the Muslim religion.

He sought the deletion of social media posts of the former Shia Waqf Board Chairman. While accusing him of anti-nationalism, the petition also sought direction from the Court to the Uttar Pradesh government to take legal action against him. Ansari said that Rizvi’s book named, ‘Muhammad’ mentioned several disputed items that can compromise peace and security in the country. He added that there were 19 such ‘problematic’ references in the book, including ‘Islami Atankwad‘ and ‘Hunain ka Balatkar Kand‘.

The petitioner alleged that Islam and the Quran had no defects and then explained why no question was raised about it in the past 1400 years. Ansari also informed the Allahabad High Court that a complaint was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for action against Wasim Rizi (aka Jitendra Narayan Swami).

Ansari concluded, “It is humble prayed before the Court to restrain (him) from giving harsh statement which can harm the National-wide or International, it is further stated that as he is given some irrespective statement regarding Quran in his book which is not justified for the internal society as the Quran is an international book many Islamic Persons have faith upon this book and each Islamic Country of the world is purely following the book Quran and nobody can harm the contents of the books. By his statement peace and harmony can be disturbed.”

Wasim Rizvi becomes Jitendra Narayan Swami, reverts to Hinduism

Earlier, OpIndia had reported that the former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi, who had been a frequent target of fundamentalists because of his statements, converted to Hinduism in the presence of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. Rizvi was welcomed back into the faith of his ancestors in a series of rituals, after which he was named Jitendra Narayan Swami.

After converting to Hinduism, Rizvi said, “Mughals have given the tradition of defeating Hindus. Muslims vote unanimously for the party that defeats Hindus. Muslim voters are only for defeating Hindus.” He further added, “I was thrown out of Islam. Every Friday, they announce more rewards for my head. Today I am accepting Sanatan Dharma.”

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

