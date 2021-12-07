In a BJP Parliamentary meeting held on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi has warned the fellow BJP MPs on the issue of shortage of attendances and asked them to change themselves or ‘face changes’, according to reports.

PM Modi said, “Please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings. It is not good for me to continuously stress about this (and treat you) like children. If you don’t change yourself, there will be changes in due course,”

In a bid to motivate the MPs, the Prime Minister urged them to do Surya Namaskar and engage themselves in a competition of attendance. PM Modi said, “Do Surya Namaskar and participate in this competition [of attendance], it will keep everyone healthy.”

Notably, the meeting took place at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. It was for the first time that the meeting was held outside the Parliament complex and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi mentioned that PM Modi had instructed the MPs to organize sports competitions in their respective constituencies.

Earlier the Rajya Sabha had suspended 12 MPs that included Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool MP Dola Sen for misconduct and unruly behaviour in the house. Later, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected opposition’s appeal to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs saying that the suspended MPs had not issued an apology and were instead justifying their behaviour.