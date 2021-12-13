In a recent interview with media channel India Today, poll strategist Prashant Kishor heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On being asked about the Unique Selling Point (USP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prashant Kishor emphasised, “Anyone who becomes the Prime Minister of a country like India needs to have many strengths… If I have to pick one or two (strengths), it will be the unique mix that he brings to the table.”

“If you look at the last 50 years of his (political) journey, then, (you will find that) he spent about 15 years as an RSS pracharak. He probably had the best opportunity to understand, interact, engage with the masses in a social setting. Then, he spent another 15 years as a political organiser when he was in the BJP. He handled the organisational issues of managing, preparing, putting together the political setup in a manner it should be done,” he elaborated.

Prashant Kishor added, “And then 15 years as a Chief Minister and now the Prime Minister. Now, these 45 years of experience is literally is unique in India… I can’t think of any other politician who has this kind of experience mix in terms of understanding of the society at the grassroots level, running the political organisation and running the government.”

The election strategist emphasised that the vast political experience of PM Modi helps him to pre-empt the desires and ambitions of his voters. He pointed out how the Prime Minister’s ability to ‘second guess’ reflects in his speeches, schemes and government response. “He is able to second guess because of his unique political experience of 40-45 years.”

Prashant Kishor also informed that the Prime Minister is an avid listener. “That probably gives him the advantage to benefit from all points of view. He can still make a mistake and he has made many mistakes. But, I will rate it as one of his advantages,” the election strategist concluded.

Prashant Kishor reveals he had almost joined Congress party

During the same interview, Kishor said that he had been in talks with the Congress leadership for the past two years but, post the Bengal election, it was a much more structured, intensive engagement. He said that he had almost joined the party, but later realised that being together would be counterproductive for both sides. However, he didn’t mention the issues that stopped him from joining the Congress party.

He said that nobody could advise the Gandhis or the Congress leadership on their own. Kishor said that the party asked him and he told them what he thought was right. The election strategist revealed this while responding to allegations of attacking the grand old party. Kishor also elaborated on his recent tweet where he had said ‘Congress leadership is not the divine right of an individual’, and explained that the decline of the Congress party is not recent, it is going on for the last three decades.