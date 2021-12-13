Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeNews Reports'I can't think of any other politician who has this kind of experience mix':...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘I can’t think of any other politician who has this kind of experience mix’: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor heaps praise on PM Modi

In same interview with India Today, Prashant Kishor had revealed how he had almost joined the Congress but didn't as he realised it would be counterproductive.

OpIndia Staff
Avid listener who can second guess: Prashant Kishor on PM Modi
PM Modi with Prashant Kishor (Photo Credits: India Today)
338

In a recent interview with media channel India Today, poll strategist Prashant Kishor heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On being asked about the Unique Selling Point (USP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prashant Kishor emphasised, “Anyone who becomes the Prime Minister of a country like India needs to have many strengths… If I have to pick one or two (strengths), it will be the unique mix that he brings to the table.”

“If you look at the last 50 years of his (political) journey, then, (you will find that) he spent about 15 years as an RSS pracharak. He probably had the best opportunity to understand, interact, engage with the masses in a social setting. Then, he spent another 15 years as a political organiser when he was in the BJP. He handled the organisational issues of managing, preparing, putting together the political setup in a manner it should be done,” he elaborated.

Prashant Kishor added, “And then 15 years as a Chief Minister and now the Prime Minister. Now, these 45 years of experience is literally is unique in India… I can’t think of any other politician who has this kind of experience mix in terms of understanding of the society at the grassroots level, running the political organisation and running the government.”

The election strategist emphasised that the vast political experience of PM Modi helps him to pre-empt the desires and ambitions of his voters. He pointed out how the Prime Minister’s ability to ‘second guess’ reflects in his speeches, schemes and government response. “He is able to second guess because of his unique political experience of 40-45 years.”

Prashant Kishor also informed that the Prime Minister is an avid listener. “That probably gives him the advantage to benefit from all points of view. He can still make a mistake and he has made many mistakes. But, I will rate it as one of his advantages,” the election strategist concluded.

Prashant Kishor reveals he had almost joined Congress party

During the same interview, Kishor said that he had been in talks with the Congress leadership for the past two years but, post the Bengal election, it was a much more structured, intensive engagement. He said that he had almost joined the party, but later realised that being together would be counterproductive for both sides. However, he didn’t mention the issues that stopped him from joining the Congress party.

He said that nobody could advise the Gandhis or the Congress leadership on their own. Kishor said that the party asked him and he told them what he thought was right. The election strategist revealed this while responding to allegations of attacking the grand old party. Kishor also elaborated on his recent tweet where he had said ‘Congress leadership is not the divine right of an individual’, and explained that the decline of the Congress party is not recent, it is going on for the last three decades. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsprashant kishor interview, prashant kishor india today interview
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Na sounga, na sone dunga’: PM Modi, CM Yogi inspect ongoing work in Kashi Vishwanath, Varanasi in middle of the night

Nirwa Mehta -
PM Modi, who is on a visit to Varanasi for the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, also took time to inspect his constituency and see to it that other works of development are on track.
News Reports

Varanasi – One of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world

Anurag -
Kashi or Varanasi is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, and Kashi Vishwanath corridor restores its glory

Did Akhilesh Yadav just wish PM Modi death? Here is what he said about PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi

India’s shift to ‘Majoritarianism’: Deal with it

Painkillers, not drunk: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia clarifies over viral video where he fumbled on air

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, asks everyone to take three vows Swachchta, Srijan and Atmanirbharta

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,494FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com