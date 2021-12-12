Sunday, December 12, 2021
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family feud turns uglier, after targeting Tejashwi, mama Sadhu Yadav targets Tej Pratap

OpIndia Staff
Sadhu Yadav attacks Tej Pratap Yadav, accuses him of having illicit relationship
106

Sadhu Yadav, brother of Rabri Devi and maternal uncle of Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, has upped his attack against his nephew and accused him of having illicit relationship with two women. He alleged that one girl is of different caste and that to stop these news from coming out in open, the girl has been kept in a hotel in Delhi where Rs 5 crore have been paid. He alleged that this is why Tej Pratap Yadav’s marriage with Daroga Rai’s daughter Aishwarya Rai did not work out and two headed for a divorce.

Sadhu Yadav further said that Lalu Yadav is not fit even to be a peon. He also said that he would welcome Tejashwi and his newly wed wife with a garland of shoes.

Sadhu Yadav, ex RJD MP and the brother of Rabri Devi, slammed Tejashwi Yadav for marrying not only outside the Yadav caste but also the fold of the Hindu religion. Although Rachel now goes by the name Rajeshwari Yadav, Sadhu Yadav is not convinced. While slamming the newlywed couple, Sadhu Yadav said, “Tejashwi has humiliated the Yadav community. All the sisters of Tejashwi are married in the Yadav community but he married a Christian woman and our community does not accept this.”

“Tejashwi wants the vote of Yadavs in election but has married a Christian. He should now go to Chandigarh and Kerala and seek vote of the Christian community. There is nothing left for him in Bihar. If Tejashwi Yadav does not give importance to caste, then why is he demanding a caste-based census in Bihar?” he was heard as saying.

Following this, Tej Pratap hit back on his uncle wherein he had asked Sadhu Yadav to stay in his limits over the indecent statements on his brother Tejashwi. Tejashwi Yadav married his long time friend Rachel Godinho (called Rachel Iris by some media reports) in a low-key ‘secret ceremony’ on Thursday at his sister Misa Bharti’s residence in Delhi, where only close family members and a select few were invited. She has become Rajeshwari after the wedding.

 

