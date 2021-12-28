Former Indian Cricketer and the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after which he was admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure in Kolkata. News agency PTI quoted BCCI sources as saying, “BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19”. Ganguly is recuperating in the hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, say BCCI sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2021

According to reports, the former India captain was suffering from mild symptoms. He was rushed to the hospital late on the night of Monday, December 27, as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test reports were positive.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable,” BCCI source was quoted by PTI as saying.

His blood samples will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if he has contracted the Omicron variant or not.

On December 24, Sourav Ganguly had attended the premiere of Bangla superstar and TMC MP Dev’s latest film Tonic. He was spotted with celebrities such as Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta, Babul Supriyo, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and others.

This is the third time Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised this year. On January 2, the BCCI President was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest while working out in the gym at his residence. He was discharged after undergoing a right coronary angioplasty.

Ganguly experienced similar chest pain 20 days later, prompting the second round of angioplasty on January 28. Two stents were inserted in two arteries during the procedure.

In March, Ganguly returned to work and got himself fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Snehasish Ganguly, his brother, had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

A total of 578 Omicron variant cases have been reported across the country as of December 27, with Delhi leading the way with 142 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 141 cases. India reported 6,531 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 75,841.