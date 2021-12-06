Won’t be able to marry twice: SP leader asks Muslims to vote against BJP, tells them not to get divided in Allah’s name

Samajwadi Party leader S T Hasan has raised his concerns regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while addressing the media and voiced his ‘fears’ amidst the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that if BJP wins the elections, UCC would be implemented which will prevent the Muslims in India to take a second wife. S T Hasan also mourned about the future if BJP remained in power in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, ‘I want to request you at least this, that elections are coming, I am not taking the name of any party, for Allah’s sake do not get divided, you should have only one motive and that is to defeat BJP’.

S T Hasan further warned his people, “One law is coming, and is called the Uniform Civil Code…if Uniform Civil Code is implemented, this would be an end to the Muslim personal laws,…cannot get married twice”

Hasan also claimed that all Muslim institutions and universities will be shut down if Uniform Civil Code is brought about. According to an earlier statement made by Hasan, the constitution of India cannot abolish Muslim personal laws.

Notably, the Samajwadi MP had said that deaths during the coronavirus outbreak happened because the BJP government interfered with the Islamic Sharia law during the 7 years of its rule. He had also said that the arrival of two cyclonic storms in a matter of 10 days was an indication of injustices inflicted by the government. S T Hasan had claimed that CAA was anti-Sharia saying, “The BJP government in the last seven years have tampered with the Islamic Sharia law. They have passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is against Muslims. We have also witnessed two storms wreaking havoc in a matter of just 10 days, and amidst all this, thousands of people are dying due to the coronavirus outbreak. If the ones on the earth do not do justice, then the ones above take charge and deliver justice.”

Hasan had even claimed that triple talaq was better for Muslim women than getting killed or burnt to death. Earlier, he compared actresses to ‘Tawaif’.