Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Samajwadi MP ST Hasan says deaths due to Covid are the result of BJP messing with Islamic Sharia laws

"The BJP government in the last seven years have tampered with the Islamic Sharia law. They have passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is against Muslims. When earthly beings commit injustice, the one who sits in heaven does the justice," said the Moradabad MP.

SP MP ST Hasan says coronavirus deaths taking place because BJP tinkered with Sharia
ST Hasan(Source: Times Now)
Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan recently made a controversial statement when he said that the deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak are happening because the BJP government at the centre has been messing with the Islamic Sharia law during the 7 year of its rule.

The SP MP said that the arrival of two cyclonic storms in a matter of 10 days, and the loss of thousands of lives due to the coronavirus pandemic is a sign of the injustices done by the government during its rule. Hasan also dissed the central government for legislating the Citizenship Amendment Act, alleging that the act was discriminatory against the Muslims, and hence the country is facing such difficulties.

“The BJP government in the last seven years have tampered with the Islamic Sharia law. They have passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is against Muslims. We have also witnessed two storms wreaking havoc in a matter of just 10 days, and amidst all this, thousands of people are dying due to the coronavirus outbreak. If the ones on the earth do not do justice, then the ones above take charge and deliver justice,” ST Hasan said.

He further added, “Have you ever seen in your life corpses of human beings being abandoned for dogs to feast on them? Were the dead bodies ever thrown in the rivers without giving them a proper funeral? For the first time, the wooden logs in the crematoriums have fallen short. What kind of government is this? Is it only for the rich? The poor have no right in the country?”

When the SP MP was informed that he is attributing natural calamities such as the two cyclones to the fallout of the decisions made by a democratically elected government, Hasan responded, “Look, we Indians are religious people. We believe that some superpower exists, who runs the world and imparts justice. The current predicament is the result of the thoughtless decisions taken by the BJP government, which includes tinkering with the Sharia, bringing in CAA and various other moves.”

Past controversial statements made by SP MP ST Hasan

It is worth noting that SP MP ST Hasan is not new to stoking controversies with his absurd remarks and statements. He had earlier compared actresses to prostitutes while defending actor Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit the film industry because it ‘interfered with her faith’.

Later, Hasan had hailed Triple Talaq as a better alternative to setting one’s cheating wife on fire. Hasan had said that if a man comes home and sees his wife with another man, then he will get angry. In that anger, it is better he gives her a triple talaq instead of killing her or burning her to death.

In October 2019, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP ST Hasan compared the Indian parliament to a religious congregation as he said that the environment inside the Parliament is such that he felt parliament was a religious group rather than a governing body. “Mera sar sharm se jhuk jata hai” (I feel shamed and bow my head), claimed the SP MP.

