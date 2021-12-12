Youngest Bishop of Spain, Xavier Novell Goma who had earlier left the Roman Catholic Church has married an author who writes satanic erotica fiction. as per a report by WION. Xavier Novell Goma was reportedly in love with Silvia Caballol, author of “The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust”, and other such erotica novels.

The Church now has stripped Novell Goma of all Church powers and prohibited from exercising all the rights and responsibilities of the episcopal function.

Spain’s Episcopal Conference has issued an official statement saying, “As is publicly known, Bishop Xavier Novell Goma, Bishop Emeritus of Solsona, has contracted a civil marriage with Ms Silvia Caballol, on November 22, 2021, in the town of Suria, in the province of Barcelona.” However, the conference said that Goma will still retain his Bishop title but barred him from performing any activities of a Bishop including “the administration of the sacraments”. The statement also said that “Any teaching activity, both in public and private, is prohibited,” for Novell Goma.

Notably, Sylvia Caballol, the author of “The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust.” and a trilogy named “Amnesia.” was given the description of “a dynamic and transgressive author who made her mark in the challenging world of literature upsetting our moral and ethical mores”. Sylvia Caballol’s work revolved around the themes of madness, lust, sadism, God and Satan.

Earlier, the Spanish bishop had resigned from the Roman Catholic Church after falling in love with a divorced psychologist and erotic novelist Silvia Caballol. Then he said, “I have fallen in love and want to do things properly,” while Novell’s former colleagues believed that he was possessed by demons. Novell had become the youngest Bishop of Spain at the age of 41. He was popular among the people and had also performed exorcisms in the past.