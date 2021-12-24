A 125-year old church in Srinagar city that was shut down in early 1990 has been restored and opened for the public ahead of Christmas. As per reports, the Saint Luke’s church in Srinagar, which was shut down for decades, has been renovated and opened for the public.

A report in DD News mentioned that the church is located at the western slope of the Shankaracharya hill. It was earlier an extension of the Kashmir Mission Hospital. The hospital is now known as the Chest Diseases Hospital. It was built for the founders named Nevil brothers and the hospital staff over a century ago, reported News 18.

The DD News report mentioned that the restoration work for the church has been done by the tourism department under the Smart City Project.

The original gothic style architecture of the church has been preserved and it is now ready for formal mass and Christmas celebrations. The woodwork is done by Srinagar master carpenters in Deodar wood.

Manoj Sinha, the LG of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurated the renovated and restored church for the public on Thursday, December 23. “On the eve of Christmas, when we remember Jesus Christ, let us also reiterate our strong resolve to follow the path of truth, non-violence and universal brotherhood. Every person should sincerely play their part in promoting harmony in society,” the LG said on the occasion.