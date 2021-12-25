BJP leader Tajinder Bagga files defamation case against Subramanian Swamy, hearing on 12th January: Details

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has filed a defamation case against Subramanian Swamy after Swamy made allegations that Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was jailed several times by New Delhi’s Mandir Marg Police for engaging in petty crimes, according to The New Indian Express report.

The Rouse Avenue court hearing the case had taken cognizance of the offence which is punishable under section 500 of the IPC (Defamation). The further hearing of the case will be on January 12.

During the last week of September month this year, Swamy had levelled allegations against BJP leader Bagga in a tweet where he said that Bagga had been jailed multiple times. He said, “Delhi journalists inform me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga had been jailed many times for petty crimes by the New Delhi Mandir Marg Police Station. True? If so Nadda should know.”

After that, Bagga had hit back at the allegations levelled against him and compared Swamy to James Bond’s Uncle. He further stated that instead of tweeting Swamy should ask Mandir Marg Police Station about his details and expose him. Later, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had sent a defamation notice to Subramanian Swamy for levelling allegations against him after he asked Swamy to prove his allegations within 48 hours.

The legal notice asked Swamy to provide various details such as serial numbers of FIRs registered against Bagga at Mandir Marg Delhi police station, DD numbers of complaints filed against Bagga, dates of Bagga’s arrest and a list of journalists who according to Swamy had reported about the arrest of Bagga in newspapers and news channels.