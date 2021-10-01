Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga today sent a defamation notice to BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy over allegations Swamy had made against him. The notice was sent after Swamy had alleged on Twitter that Bagga was jailed many times for petty crimes before he had joined BJP.

Earlier, Bagga had asked Swamy to prove his allegation, saying that he will take legal action if the allegations are not proved within 48 hours. As the given had expired yesterday, Bagga sent a notice for civil and criminal defamation to Subramanian Swamy today.

Swamy said in the tweet on the 28th September, “Delhi journalists inform me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga had been jailed many times for petty crimes by the New Delhi Mandir Marg Police Station. True? If so Nadda should know.” After this, Tajinder Bagga had hit back saying that instead of tweeting, Swamy should call Mandir Marg Police Station, take the details of his alleged arrests and then expose him.

The notice said that the tweet by Swamy was posted with clear intentions to damage and harm the reputation of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga despite knowing fully well that the allegations made were not correct. The notice asks Subramanian Swamy to justify his allegations against Bagga.

Sent legal Notice to Dr Swamy through advocate Sh. Vikas Padora. Will file Civil and criminal Defamation Case if he will Not apologise in 1 Week

The notice asks Swamy to furnish details like serial numbers of FIRs registered against Bagga at Mandir Marg police station in Delhi, DD numbers of complaints registered or lodged against Bagga, dates when Bagga was allegedly arrested and jailed, and names of journalists who had reported about the alleged arrest or detention of Bagga in newspapers and news channels, as Swamy had said Delhi journalists had informed him about Bagga’s multiple arrest in petty crimes before joining BJP.

The defamation notice states that if Subramanian Swamy fails to provide the sought details within 7 days of receiving the notice, he will have to submit a written apology to Tajinder Bagga for circulating a false, frivolous and defamatory tweet. The notice adds that if Swamy does not submit the apology, Bagga will legally proceed against him in appropriate courts for causing Defamation.