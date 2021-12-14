The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested 9 Bangladeshi nationals on Monday in connection to a human trafficking racket that involved sending Bangladeshi Nationals abroad by giving them fake Indian passports with Hindu names, according to reports. FIR has been registered against the accused over fraud and criminal conspiracy.

ATS initially informed about the arrests of 8 Bangladeshi nationals who were identified as Asidul Islam, Hussain Mohammad, Alamein Ahmed, Jaibul Islam, Jameel Ahmed, Rajeev Hussain, Shekhawat Khan and Aladdin Tariq. After interrogating these men, UP ATS arrested one Mahfuzur Rehman who received at least Rs. 1 lakh from each of the accused and gave them fake Indian documents with Hindu names.

ATS officials stated, “Acting on the information provided by the Bangladeshi nationals, the ATS arrested Mahfuzur Rehman, 34, from a Madarsa in 24 Pargana Kolkata on Monday. Rehman is also a Bangladeshi national who was found to be living on a fake ID. He is being brought to Lucknow on transit remand,” adding, “Investigation is being done to identify other people linked to the racket and active in the country. The further arrests will be based on the investigation into the matter,”

Reportedly, Asidul Islam became Vijay Das, Hussain Mohammad Fahad became Manik Dutta, Alamein became Rajesh Biswas, Jaibul Hussain Islam became Govinda Das, Rajeev Hussain became Ajit Das, Sheikhawat Khan became Golak Mandal, Aladdin Tariq became Rinkoon Biswas, Jameel Ahmed became Palas Bishwas in the fake Indian passports.

As per reports, the Bangladeshi Nationals were trained to speak and sign in the Hindi language in an abandoned Madrassa. Later, these illegal Bangladeshis were given fake Indian passports with Hindu names and were prepared to be sent abroad.

On October 26 Mithun Mandal, Shaon Ahmed, Mominur Islam and Mahendi Hasan were arrested from Deen Dayal Upadhya Railway Station, Mughalsarai in a human trafficking case. Anti-Terrorist Squad IG Gajendra Goswami has said that the Bangladeshi Nationals in Kanpur were arrested on the basis of information provided by Mithun Mandal, Shaon Ahmed, Mominur Islam and Mahendi Hasan.

Also, UP ATS had apprehended two Rohingyas, Noor Alam and Mohammad Jameel from Kolkata, West Bengal in November for forging illegal documents and facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into India and abroad.